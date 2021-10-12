Down on the farm: How area players fared in the minors this season

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The minor league baseball seasons wrapped earlier this month. We’ve updated area players in the minors every other week during the year. This is the final update of the season.

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Akron, Indians, Finished 7-2 with 6.92 ERA, 53 Ks in 40.1 IP in the best season of his career. Is 12-5 with 3.59 ERA, 219 Ks, 4 saves, 3.59 ERA in 168 IP across his five-year minor league career.

P, Bryan Baker, UNF, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Went 6-1 with 46 Ks, 1.31 ERA, 11 saves in 41.1 IP. Spent a week in the big leagues, striking out 1 in an IP. Called back up to MLB level on Oct. 5 and ended regular season on big league roster.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Went 4-3 with 71 Ks, 3.44 ERA in 70.2 IP in the minors this season. Appeared in 4 games in the bigs (1-1, 9.90 ERA, 5 Ks, 10 IP) and ended regular season on MLB roster.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Went 3-3 with 65 Ks, 3.54 ERA in 48.1 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Low-A, Daytona, Reds, Finished season on 60-day injured list. Hit .299 with 2 HR, 14 R, 10 RBI and 5 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Low-A, Grand Fresno, Rockies, Finished season 4-2 with 2 saves, 75 Ks in 71.1 IP, 4.54 ERA.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, Low-A, Augusta, Braves, Hit .278 with 8 HR, 68 RBI, 46 runs scored, 18 stolen bases.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-3 with 40 Ks, save, 5.53 ERA in 40.2 IP. Spent nearly two months on 7-day injured list before being activated on Oct. 4.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Double-A, Tennessee, Cubs, Finished season on 60-day DL with torn ACL. Hasn’t played in a game since 2019.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Finished 6-2 with 3.99 ERA, 71 Ks in 67.2 IP in 31 games.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, Low-A, Lake Elsinore, Padres, Hit .212 with 13 RBI, 29 runs scored, 15 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, High-A, Greensboro, Pirates, Finished 5-3 with a save, 3.78 ERA, 92 Ks in 78.2 IP. Is 5-5 with 3.92 ERA, 116 Ks in two seasons of pro ball.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Finished 4-2 with 3.14 ERA, 6 saves, 80 Ks in 48.2 IP. Is 12-10 with a 3.71 ERA in his pro career.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Double-A, Somerset, Yankees, Is 4-7 with 3.17 ERA, 3 saves, 91 Ks in 59.2 IP. Now on roster on the Surprise Saguaros of the Arizona Fall League.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Low-A, Salem, Red Sox, Finished his brief rookie season hitting .214 with 5 runs, 2 RBI in limited action.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Low-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Went 2-2 with 9.82 ERA, 14 Ks in 11 IP.

P, Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Finished 6-5 in the minors this season with 13 saves, 30 Ks in 32.1 IP, 4.73 ERA. Has logged 16.2 MLB innings, 1-0 record in bigs in 2021. Ended season on big league roster. Is 11-23 in his minor league career with 38 saves, 225 Ks in 229.2 IP.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Finished hitting .254 with 48 RBI, 13 HR, 48 runs scored. A career .253 hitter with 17 HR, 73 RBI in two minor league seasons.

RF, Connor Marabell, Bartram/JU, Triple-A, Columbus, Indians, Finished season hitting .291 with 8 HR, 49 RBI, 41 runs scored, 4 stolen bases. Has been solid in his minor league career, hitting .270 with 44 HR, 314 RBI, 278 runs scored in pro career that began in 2015.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hit .270 with 5 HR, 35 RBI, 67 runs scored. The fifth overall pick in 2020 draft was traded midseason from the Blue Jays to Minnesota.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Finished 3-5 with a pair of saves, 4.34 ERA, 87 Ks in 58 IP.

P, Liam McCall, First Coast, Low-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Finished 3-1 with 34 Ks, save in 33.2 IP, 4.01 ERA. Is 6-6 with 82 Ks, 5.69 ERA in 91.2 IP across four minor league seasons.

P, Pearson McMahan, Middleburg/SJRSC, Double-A, Harrisburg, Nationals, Finished 4-3 with 37 Ks, 48 IP, 4.31 ERA in 32 appearances. Activated from injured list Sept. 29. Is 8-13 with 4.80 ERA, 131 Ks in 163 IP across four minor league seasons.

C, Sam McMillian, Suwannee, Low-A, Lakeland, Tigers, Hit .203 with 5 RBI, 12 runs scored. Ended season on 60-day injured list. Is a .225 career hitter with 5 HR, 57 RBI in four minor league seasons.

P, Alex McRae, JU, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Is 2-9 with 86 Ks in 88.2 IP, 5.38 ERA. Has logged 2 IP, K in the bigs this season. Elected to become free agent after the season.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, High-A, Brooklyn, Mets, Finished hitting .189 with 20 RBI, 3 HR, 22 runs scored and 9 stolen bases.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Double-A, Jacksonville, Marlins, Finished hitting .214 with 9 HR, 25 runs scored and 26 RBI across 3 levels this season. Has a career average of .214 with 33 HR, 182 RBI since being drafted in 2013.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Low-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Went 4-2 with 3.00 ERA, 83 Ks, 63 IP in first season of pro ball.

P, Mark Potter, JU, High-A, Jersey Shore, Phillies, Went 2-3 with 54 Ks, save, 8.76 ERA in 38 IP. Is 3-7 with 100 Ks, 4.82 ERA in 97 IP across three seasons in the minors.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Finished 1-1 with 10 Ks in 9 IP, 1.00 ERA. Ended season 60-day injured list. In two minor league seasons, he’s 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA, 42 Ks, just 10 walks in 42 IP.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Rookie, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Went 1-0 with 1.35 ERA, 23 Ks in 20 IP during limited first season of pro ball.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Double-A, New Hampshire, Hit .251 with 8 HR, 54 RBI and 43 runs scored. Came off the 60-day injured list on Oct. 4.

P, Matt Tomshaw, JU, Triple-A, Rochester, Nationals, Went 0-6 with 46 Ks in 52.2 IP, 7.86 ERA in minors this year. Was released on Aug. 6. Is 66-61 with 851 Ks, 4.10 ERA in 1085.1 innings since entering the minors in 2011.

P, Alec Wisely, Sandalwood, Low-A, Lynchburg, Indians, Went 4-3 with 3 saves, 61 Ks, 4.38 ERA in 51.1 IP.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, High-A, Bowling Green, Rays, Only area minor leaguer to hit over .300 this season. Finished with .301 average, with 78 runs scored, 19 HR, 31 stolen bases, 74 RBI.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Low-A, Fredericksburg, Nationals, Hit .208 with 13 stolen bases, 16 runs scored, 5 RBI in his first pro season.