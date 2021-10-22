Chomp: Mullen hasn’t named starting QB for Florida-Georgia

Florida head coach Dan Mullen arrives for an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

It’s a bye week ahead of the annual Florida-Georgia rivalry game, so, hey, at least we don’t have to worry about whether the Gators will win or lose this weekend...

But it looks like we could see more of the same from the Gators when they face off against the Bulldogs in Jacksonville...

Mullen comments on QB situation

Florida coach Dan Mullen was peppered with questions about the quarterback position in his only media availability during the bye week.

On the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday, Mullen answered every question by saying Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson will both play versus Georgia next week.

“We’re really fortunate. We have two really good quarterbacks here. We’ve played them both in every game they’ve been healthy. I see us continuing down that path,” he said.

When asked about Jones still being the starter, Mullen responded: “Like everything, we’ll look at everything. We evaluate everything that we do all the time.”

He added: “Both guys have played a bunch. They have experience. You have two guys that are a pretty good combination out on the field together.”

In the latest episode of Gators Breakdown, host David Waters takes a look at Mullen’s comments.

Smart provides update on Daniels

Georgia coach Kirby Smart revealed on Tuesday that starting quarterback JT Daniels, who has missed the Bulldogs’ last three games with a strained lat muscle, has increased his workload in progress and is not dealing with any pain or discomfort.

“JT, his pitch count increased, he got up to 65 or 70 throws [on Monday], pain-free, increasing his distance around 40-45 yards. Hopefully, we’ll know more today,” Smart said.

If he can’t go, Georgia will once again rely on Stetson Bennett IV, who has completed 71.7% of his passes for 769 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Like usual, Georgia also has a bye week ahead of the Florida-Georgia game, with this year’s matchup kicking off at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Issues surrounding Florida’s start to the season

With no game to preview this week, we’re evaluating the Gators’ performance so far.

Florida sits at 4-3 in what some deemed as a rebuilding 2021 season, but is “rebuilding” the reason for a lackluster record so far?

In another Gators Breakdown episode, David and Will Miles, with Read and Reaction, dive into the issues surrounding Florida’s disappointing start.

Florida’s highest-rated recruit decommits

Four-star linebacker Shemar James from Mobile’s Faith Academy has backed off his pledge to Florida.

James was Florida’s highest-rated recruit in the class of 2022 and one of the nation’s top linebackers from the state of Alabama.

James tweeted on Wednesday: “RESPECT MY DECISION.” He included this message in the tweet:

“First I’d like to thank Jesus Christ my Lord and Savior for putting me in this position and the staff at The University Of Florida for welcoming me with open arms. This was a tough decision for me and my mom to make, but I will be de-committing from the University Of Florida to open my recruitment back up.....

“#respectmydecision

“#justbusiness.”

David also discusses the decommitment in the latest Gators Breakdown episode.

Top games of Week 8

With the Gators off this weekend, that means there’s more time to watch other college football games.

Here’s who all of the AP Top 25 teams are playing in Week 8 (all games are on Saturday unless noted otherwise):

No. 1 Georgia — BYE

No. 2 Cincinnati at Navy — Noon

No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas — Noon

Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama — 7 p.m.

No. 5 Ohio State at Indiana — 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan — Noon

Illinois at No. 7 Penn State — Noon

No. 8 Oklahoma State at Iowa State — 3:30 p.m.

No. 9 Michigan State — BYE

No. 10 Oregon at UCLA — 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Iowa — BYE

LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss — 3:30 p.m.

USC at No. 13 Notre Dame — 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (Coastal Carolina fell to Appalachian State, 30-27)

No. 15 Kentucky — BYE

No. 16 Wake Forest at Army — Noon

South Carolina at No. 17 Texas A&M — 7:30 p.m.

No. 18 North Carolina State at Miami — 7:30 p.m.

No. 19 Auburn — BYE

No. 20 Baylor — BYE

Tulane at No. 21 SMU — 7:30 p.m. Thursday (SMU defeated Tulane, 55-26)

No. 22 San Diego State at Air Force — 7 p.m.

Clemson at No. 23 Pittsburgh — 3:30 p.m.

No. 24 UTSA at Louisiana Teach — 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at No. 25 Purdue — 3 p.m.

