Raines, Ribault ready for another showdown in Northwest Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When Raines and Ribault get together on the football field, prepare for anything.

The Northwest Classic on Saturday afternoon is the biggest high school rivalry in the area.

Raines (5-2) has already wrapped up the District 3-5A championship, courtesy of its 25-6 win over Yulee last week and Ribault’s loss to Parker. A quick glance at the game and a history of the series.

Northwest Classic

(7) Raines (5-2) at Ribault (1-7)

When: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Notable: Raines leads the all-time series 37-14 and enters having won the last four games, including a 10-7 duel in the 50th contest in 2019. That game was televised live on WJXT. The Trojans have struggled offensively to find any sort of rhythm on that side of the ball. QBs Jaylen Houston and Nick Jones have combined to pass for 613 yards (5 TDs and 10 INTs). The ground game hasn’t gotten going either. Jamari Williams’ 156 rushing yards leads Ribault. To have a shot at upsetting Raines, the Trojans are going to have to keep the scoring low. QB Carleton Butler made his return to the lineup last week. He’s missed five games due to injury. His return gives Raines two players who can run the offense, with Reshawn Latimer passing for 549 yards (7 TDs, 6 INTs). Raines has weapons all over the field. RB Kareem Burke is closing in on a 1,000-yard rushing season (794 yards, 4 TDs) and is just as tough to guard catching passes. His 390 receiving yards and four TDs are tops on Raines. The Vikings are tough on defense, too. LBs Jahlil Richardson (5 sacks) and Craig Jenkins (44 tackles, 2.5 sacks), and S Rashaad Hall (58 tackles, 2 sacks) are all over the field. ... Last year’s game, won 44-20 in a defensive blowout by Raines, saw the Vikings intercept six passes. It was a matchup of first-year coaches in Donovan Masline of Raines and Marlon White of Ribault.

Northwest Classic history

2020: Raines 44, Ribault 20

2019: Raines 10, Ribault 7

2018: Raines 14, Ribault 6

2017: Raines 41, Ribault 6

2016: Ribault 28, Raines 12

2015: Ribault 19, Raines 14

2014: Raines 19, Ribault 7

2013: Raines 40, Ribault 25

2012: Raines 42, Ribault 20

2011: Raines 39, Ribault 7

2010: Ribault 32, Raines 19

2009: Ribault 27, Raines 21

2008: Raines 22, Ribault 21 (OT)

2007: Raines 27, Ribault 7

2006: Raines 39, Ribault 0

2005: Raines 36, Ribault 6

2004: Raines 33, Ribault 6

2003: Raines 57, Ribault 0

2002: Raines 33, Ribault 12

2001: Raines 24, Ribault 18

2000: Ribault 26, Raines 20

1999: Ribault 22, Raines 15

1998: Raines 60, Ribault 12

1997: Raines 38, Ribault 0

1996: Ribault 8, Raines 7

1995: Raines 31, Ribault 19

1994: Ribault 8, Raines 7

1993: Ribault 18, Raines 2

1992: Ribault 14, Raines 6

1991: Raines 25, Ribault 7

1990: Raines 21, Ribault 0

1989: Raines 24, Ribault 0

1988: Raines 35, Ribault 18

1987: Raines 15, Ribault 6

1986: Ribault 32, Raines 0

1985: Ribault 27, Raines 22

1984: Raines 17, Ribault 14

1983: Raines 35, Ribault 0

1982: Raines 37, Ribault 13

1981: Raines 14, Ribault 0

1980: Raines 7, Ribault 0

1979: Raines 14, Ribault 0

1978: Raines 23, Ribault 7

1977: Ribault 16, Raines 7

1976: Ribault 12, Raines 6

1975: Raines 14, Ribault 6

1974: Raines 27, Ribault 7

1973: Raines 21, Ribault 0

1972: Raines 35, Ribault 17

1971: Raines 28, Ribault 6

1970: Raines 35, Ribault 7