Week 10 high school football picks: Plenty of big games on 2 nights as season winds down

Creekside RB Preston Strope breaks free from First Coast defenders and scores a touchdown at the end of the second quarter during a game on Nov. 18.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back, and with it, our weekly predictions on games in the area. News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly high school football picks every week. Teams play on Thursday and Friday night this week so the predictions are published a day earlier than usual. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *.

Last week: 24-11. Season: 218-80 (.732).

Week 10 picks

Thursday, Oct. 28, district games indicated by an *

Atlantic Coast (4-4, 1-3) at First Coast (0-8, 0-4), 6:30 p.m.*: Stingrays add to misery of the Buccaneers. N4J pick: Atlantic Coast 35, First Coast 13.

Bishop Kenny (5-2, 1-2) at Paxon (1-7, 0-3), 6:30 p.m.*: Crusaders close their district schedule strong. N4J pick: Kenny 38, Paxon 12.

Columbia (6-3) at Raines (6-2), 6:30 p.m.: Vikings defense tilts things in this one. N4J pick: Raines 28, Columbia 14.

Episcopal (6-2) at University Christian (5-3), 7:30 p.m.: Christians’ three losses are to Bolles, Madison County and Parker. They will be ready for the Eagles here. N4J pick: UC 33, Episcopal 17.

Gainesville P.K. Yonge (4-3) at Providence (3-5), 6:30 p.m.: Stallions get a W after a tough rivalry loss to Episcopal last week. N4J pick: Providence 27, P.K. Yonge 20.

Keystone Heights (8-0) at Stanton (0-8), 6:30 p.m.: March toward a perfect regular season continues. N4J pick: Keystone Heights 44, Stanton 0.

Orange Park (2-6, 0-3) at Englewood (4-4, 1-2), 6:30 p.m.*: How about the Rams? A winning season is within their grasp. N4J pick: Englewood 27, Orange Park 21.

Parker (6-3, 2-1) at White (5-2, 3-1), 6:30 p.m.*: The Braves can make a statement here with a victory. N4J pick: Parker 24, White 22.

Riverside (7-1, 2-1) at Westside (2-6, 1-2), 6:30 p.m.*: Generals are very much back after beating Trinity Christian last week. N4J pick: Riverside 38, Westside 8.

Wolfson (2-6) at Baldwin (5-2), 6:30 p.m.: Indians keep things moving along with a big win. N4J pick: Baldwin 38, Wolfson 13.

Friday, Oct. 29, district games indicated by an *

Baker County (6-2, 3-0) at Suwannee (4-5, 1-2), 7:30 p.m.*: Wildcats close out their district slate with a win. N4J pick: Baker County 34, Suwannee 28.

Clay (6-2, 3-0) at North Marion (5-3, 3-0)*: District 4-5A title will be decided in this one. N4J pick: North Marion 23, Clay 21.

Fletcher (5-3, 4-0) at Ponte Vedra (3-5, 0-3)*: Senators rattle off their sixth consecutive win. N4J pick: Fletcher 26, Ponte Vedra 18.

Fort White (4-3) at Interlachen (3-5): Indians KO the Rams on the road. N4J pick: Fort White 28, Interlachen 14.

Gainesville (6-2, 3-0) at St. Augustine (5-2, 3-0)*: District 4-6A title is on the line, with the Yellow Jackets nabbing it in a close one. N4J pick: St. Augustine 31, Gainesville 27.

Jackson (5-3) at West Nassau (3-3): This Tigers team is for real. Can they keep it going against a much-improved Warriors team? N4J pick: Jackson 28, West Nassau 22.

Jordan Christian Prep (4-3) at Crescent City (5-3): Raiders are barreling toward a state playoff berth. N4J pick: Crescent City 27, Jordan Christian Prep 20.

Madison County (5-3) at Bradford (4-4), 7:30 p.m.: Cowboys are a tough one. N4J pick: Madison County 35, Bradford 13.

Melbourne Central Catholic (1-6) at Tocoi Creek (2-4): The Toros put together their first winning streak. N4J pick: Tocoi Creek 33, Melbourne Central 30.

Menendez (3-5, 1-2) at Palatka (1-6, 0-3)*: Panthers lost to a previously winless team last week. N4J pick: Menendez 28, Palatka 12.

Middleburg (4-4, 1-2) at Ridgeview (1-7, 0-3)*: Broncos have cooled off since their hot start, but they win big here. N4J pick: Middleburg 36, Ridgeview 14.

Nease (5-3, 3-1) at Fleming Island (5-3, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.*: Panthers went from having a district title in their grasp to needing to finish strong to reach the playoffs. N4J pick: Nease 21, Fleming Island 20.

Newberry (5-3) at Union County (8-0), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers stay in pursuit of perfection. N4J pick: Union County 33, Newberry 23.

North Florida Educational (4-4) at Fernandina Beach (2-7): Eagles climb over .500. N4J pick: NFEI 30, Fernandina Beach 13.

Oakleaf (4-4, 1-2) at Creekside (6-2, 2-2)*: Creekside has dropped its last two games and needs to stop the slide in a big way. N4J pick: Creekside 27, Oakleaf 24.

Ocala Trinity Catholic (5-2) at Yulee (3-5): Celtics cruise in this one. N4J pick: Trinity Catholic 35, Yulee 20.

Sandalwood (3-5, 1-2) at Bartram Trail (7-1, 3-0)*: Saints played with some fire last week, but Bears are rolling. N4J pick: Bartram 33, Sandalwood 21.

Tru Prep Academy (4-2) at Bolles (6-1), 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs bounce back from their first loss. N4J pick: Bolles 31, Tru Prep 14.

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

Bell Creek Academy (2-6) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-8): Tough season continues for Saints. N4J pick: Bell Creek 21, Cedar Creek 20.

Berean Christian (0-7) at Harvest (2-5): Warriors win their playoff opener. N4J pick: Harvest 27, Berean Christian 18.

Bishop Snyder (4-3) at St. Edward’s (5-2): Snyder won the SSAC state crown last season. N4J pick: St. Edward’s 27, Snyder 20.

Blountstown (6-1) at Hilliard (8-0): Tough, tough game for Red Flashes. Blountstown played for the Class 1A state title in 2019. N4J pick: Blountstown 35, Hilliard 30.

Canterbury (3-2) at Christ’s Church (5-3): Eagles in a close one. N4J pick: Christ’s Church 31, Canterbury 30.

Seven Rivers Christian (6-2) at Eagle’s View (6-2): Warriors have a very challenging opener here. N4J pick: Seven Rivers Christian 27, Eagle’s View 20.

Others

Home team in CAPS, local teams in bold

LAKELAND VICTORY CHRISTIAN (2-6) over Zarephath Academy (1-5); Lighthouse Private Christian (3-4) over YOUNG KIDS IN MOTION (2-5); Taylor Pierson (2-5) over ST. JOSEPH (1-6).

Off: Flagler Palm Coast, Mandarin, Matanzas, Ribault, Trinity Christian.