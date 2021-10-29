High school football ‘21: A glance at Thursday night’s scoreboard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thursday was the first night of high school football this week and it was a wet one.

Raines walloped Columbia 35-13 in a battle of Super 10 programs in a Week 10 headliner, using a strong defense on a rainy Thursday night to move to 7-2. The Vikings close their regular season out next week against Vero Beach. The Tigers (6-4) are done for the regular season. They’ll host a first-round playoff game in two weeks.

Another big one on Thursday night ... White clipped Parker at the finish, 30-27 with a 1-yard touchdown run by Davaughn Patterson with 1.4 seconds to play. According to the Florida Times-Union, Christian Ellis had 244 rushing yards to lead White (6-2). Parker (6-4) wrapped up its regular season and now awaits the final RPI release after Week 11 games to see if it did enough to make the playoffs.

Florida Week 10 scores

Thursday, Oct. 28

Atlantic Coast 24, First Coast 0*

Baldwin 53, Wolfson 0

Bishop Kenny 42, Paxon 7*

Gainesville P.K. Yonge 42, Providence 20

Keystone Heights 32, Stanton 0

Orange Park 20, Englewood 12*

Raines 35, Columbia 13

Riverside 38, Westside 0*

University Christian 37, Episcopal 19

White 30, Parker 27*

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

St. Edward’s 33, Bishop Snyder 20

Friday, Oct. 29

Baker County (6-2, 3-0) at Suwannee (4-5, 1-2), 7:30 p.m.*

Clay (6-2, 3-0) at North Marion (5-3, 3-0)*

Fletcher (5-3, 4-0) at Ponte Vedra (3-5, 1-3)*

Fort White (4-3) at Interlachen (3-5)

Gainesville (6-2, 3-0) at St. Augustine (5-2, 3-0)*

Jackson (5-3) at West Nassau (3-3)

Jordan Christian Prep (4-3) at Crescent City (5-3)

Lighthouse Private Christian (3-4) at Young Kids in Motion (2-5)

Madison County (4-3) at Bradford (4-4), 7:30 p.m.

Melbourne Central Catholic (1-6) at Tocoi Creek (2-4)

Menendez (3-5, 1-2) at Palatka (1-6, 0-3)*

Middleburg (4-4, 1-2) at Ridgeview (1-7, 0-3)*

Nease (5-3, 3-1) at Fleming Island (5-3, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Newberry (5-3) at Union County (8-0), 7:30 p.m.

North Florida Educational (4-4) at Fernandina Beach (2-7)

Oakleaf (4-4, 1-2) at Creekside (6-2, 2-2)*

Ocala Trinity Catholic (5-2) at Yulee (3-5)

Sandalwood (3-5, 1-2) at Bartram Trail (7-1, 3-0)*

Taylor Pierson (2-5) at St. Joseph (1-6)

Tru Prep Academy (4-2) at Bolles (6-1), 7:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (1-5) at Lakeland Victory Christian (2-6)

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

Bell Creek Academy (2-6) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-8)

Berean Christian (0-7) at Harvest (2-5)

Blountstown (6-1) at Hilliard (8-0)

Canterbury (3-2) at Christ’s Church (5-3)

Seven Rivers Christian (6-2) at Eagle’s View (6-2)

Off: Flagler Palm Coast, Mandarin, Matanzas, Ribault, Trinity Christian.

Week 11 Georgia schedule

Friday, Oct. 29

Bradwell Institute (0-7, 0-4) at Brunswick (8-0, 4-0)*

Charlton County (5-3, 1-3) at Lanier County (3-5, 1-3)*

Lowndes (7-2, 2-0) at Camden County (4-5, 0-1)*

Tattnall County (5-3, 0-2) at Pierce County (6-2, 2-0)*

Ware County (6-1, 2-0) at Veterans (2-6, 1-2)*

Off: Glynn Academy.