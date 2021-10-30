High school football ‘21: Friday night’s scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 11

Nease Panthers securing another win this season over the Fleming Island Golden Eagles; 35-14, during Football Friday Highlights, part 1.

Nease Panthers securing another win this season over the Fleming Island Golden Eagles; 35-14, during Football Friday Highlights, part 1.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 10 of the high school football season is in the books. A glance at this week’s scoreboard and next week’s schedule.

The big news on Friday night was the district champions that were decided, and it wasn’t good news for local teams. Gainesville beat St. Augustine, 17-14, to win the District 4-6A title. And North Marion drilled Clay 39-13 to win the District 4-5A crown. Those were the last two area districts that were up for grabs.

Other big wins included Nease’s 35-14 rout of Fleming Island, Creekside’s 37-32 victory over Oakleaf, a game that saw running back Preston Strope rushed for 321 yards and five touchdowns. And Super 10 No. 1 Bolles suffered its second consecutive loss, a 20-16 setback, to Tru Prep Academy.

Florida Week 10 results

Thursday, Oct. 28, district games indicated by an *

Atlantic Coast 24, First Coast 0*

Baldwin 53, Wolfson 0

Bishop Kenny 42, Paxon 7*

Gainesville P.K. Yonge 42, Providence 20

Ad

Keystone Heights 32, Stanton 0

Orange Park 20, Englewood 12*

Raines 35, Columbia 13

Riverside 38, Westside 0*

University Christian 37, Episcopal 19

White 31, Parker 27*

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

St. Edward’s 33, Bishop Snyder 20

Friday, Oct. 29

Baker County 42, Suwannee 21*

Bartram Trail 50, Sandalwood 35

Creekside 37, Oakleaf 32*

Fort White 14, Interlachen 7

Gainesville 17, St. Augustine 14*

Jackson 26, West Nassau 13

Lakeland Victory Christian 21, Zarephath Academy 8

Lighthouse Private Christian 33, Young Kids in Motion 6

Madison County 32, Bradford 21

Menendez 28, Palatka 24*

Middleburg 42, Ridgeview 14*

Nease 35, Fleming Island 14*

North Marion 39, Clay 7*

Ocala Trinity Catholic 35, Yulee 7

Ponte Vedra 28, Fletcher 7*

Tocoi Creek 47, Melbourne Central Catholic 0

Tru Prep Academy 20, Bolles 16

Union County 45, Newberry 13

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

Blountstown 52, Hilliard 22

Canterbury 31, Christ’s Church 13

Cedar Creek Christian 30, Bell Creek Academy 27

Harvest 56, Berean Christian 13

Ad

Eagle’s View 48, Seven Rivers Christian 46

Off: Flagler Palm Coast, Mandarin, Matanzas, Ribault, Trinity Christian.

Week 11 Georgia results

Friday, Oct. 29, region games indicated by an *

Brunswick 49, Bradwell Institute 6*

Charlton County 42, Lanier County 41*

Lowndes 35, Camden County 29*

Pierce County 35, Tattnall County 0*

Ware County 28, Veterans 21*

Off: Glynn Academy.

TV coverage

Play of the night: St. Augustine’s Trevon Dirden

How the Super 10 fared in Week 10

All star of the night: Ponte Vedra’s Nathan Bunkosky

Highlights, Part I: Nease-Fleming Island; Bartram Trail-Sandalwood; Creekside-Oakleaf; Gainesville-St. Augustine

Ad

Highlights, Part II: Bolles-Tru Prep; Jackson-West Nassau; Hilliard-Blountstown; Canterbury-Christ’s Church

Highlights, Part III: Raines-Columbia; White-Parker

Florida Week 11 schedule

Friday, Nov. 5

Baker County (7-2) at Baldwin (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Kenny (6-2) at Episcopal (6-3)

Clay (6-3) at Orange Park (3-6)

Daytona Beach Mainland at Bolles (6-2), 7:30 p.m.

Englewood (4-5) at Wolfson (2-7), 6:30 p.m.

First Coast (0-9) at Sandalwood (3-6), 6:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast (4-4) at Matanzas (3-6)

Fletcher (5-4) at Mandarin (4-5), 6:30 p.m.

Fort White (5-3) at Bradford (4-5), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Buchholz (8-1) at Bartram Trail (8-1)

Jackson (6-3) at Ribault (1-8), 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Heights (9-0) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (5-3)

Ad

Menendez (4-5) at Tocoi Creek (3-4)

Oakleaf (4-5) at Fleming Island (5-4), 7:30 p.m.

Palatka (1-7) at St. Augustine (5-3)

Paxon (1-8) at Stanton (0-9), 6:30 p.m.

Ponte Vedra (4-5) at Creekside (7-2)

Providence (3-6) at Bell (3-6)

Raines (7-2) at Vero Beach (6-2)

Riverside (8-1) at White (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

Suwannee (4-6) at Tallahassee Florida High (7-1), 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian (6-3) at Tallahassee Lincoln (7-2), 7:30 p.m.

Union County (9-0) at Cocoa Beach (1-8)

University Christian (6-3) at Atlantic Coast (5-4), 6:30 p.m.

Westside (2-7) at Nease (6-3)

West Nassau (3-4) at Ridgeview (1-8)

Yulee (3-6) at Middleburg (5-4)

Zarephath Academy (1-6) at Munroe (7-2)

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

Cedar Creek Christian (1-8) at Harvest (3-5)

Hilliard (8-1) at Holmes County (5-4)

Santa Fe Catholic (6-2) at Eagle’s View (7-2)

Off: Columbia, Crescent City, Fernandina Beach, Interlachen, Parker, St. Joseph, Young Kids in Motion.

Week 12 Georgia schedule

Friday, Nov. 5, region games indicated by an *

Ad

Appling County (9-0, 3-0) at Pierce County (7-2, 3-0)*

Atkinson County (3-6, 1-4) at Charlton County (6-3, 2-3)*

Brunswick (9-0, 5-0) at Effingham County (6-2, 4-1)*

Statesboro (5-4, 3-1) at Glynn Academy (3-5-1, 2-3)*

Wayne County (0-8, 0-3) at Ware County (7-1, 3-0)*

Off: Camden County.