High school football ‘21: Friday night’s scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 10 of the high school football season is in the books. A glance at this week’s scoreboard and next week’s schedule.
The big news on Friday night was the district champions that were decided, and it wasn’t good news for local teams. Gainesville beat St. Augustine, 17-14, to win the District 4-6A title. And North Marion drilled Clay 39-13 to win the District 4-5A crown. Those were the last two area districts that were up for grabs.
Other big wins included Nease’s 35-14 rout of Fleming Island, Creekside’s 37-32 victory over Oakleaf, a game that saw running back Preston Strope rushed for 321 yards and five touchdowns. And Super 10 No. 1 Bolles suffered its second consecutive loss, a 20-16 setback, to Tru Prep Academy.
Florida Week 10 results
Thursday, Oct. 28, district games indicated by an *
Atlantic Coast 24, First Coast 0*
Baldwin 53, Wolfson 0
Bishop Kenny 42, Paxon 7*
Gainesville P.K. Yonge 42, Providence 20
Keystone Heights 32, Stanton 0
Orange Park 20, Englewood 12*
Raines 35, Columbia 13
Riverside 38, Westside 0*
University Christian 37, Episcopal 19
White 31, Parker 27*
Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs
St. Edward’s 33, Bishop Snyder 20
Friday, Oct. 29
Baker County 42, Suwannee 21*
Bartram Trail 50, Sandalwood 35
Creekside 37, Oakleaf 32*
Fort White 14, Interlachen 7
Gainesville 17, St. Augustine 14*
Jackson 26, West Nassau 13
Lakeland Victory Christian 21, Zarephath Academy 8
Lighthouse Private Christian 33, Young Kids in Motion 6
Madison County 32, Bradford 21
Menendez 28, Palatka 24*
Middleburg 42, Ridgeview 14*
Nease 35, Fleming Island 14*
North Marion 39, Clay 7*
Ocala Trinity Catholic 35, Yulee 7
Ponte Vedra 28, Fletcher 7*
Tocoi Creek 47, Melbourne Central Catholic 0
Tru Prep Academy 20, Bolles 16
Union County 45, Newberry 13
Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs
Blountstown 52, Hilliard 22
Canterbury 31, Christ’s Church 13
Cedar Creek Christian 30, Bell Creek Academy 27
Harvest 56, Berean Christian 13
Eagle’s View 48, Seven Rivers Christian 46
Off: Flagler Palm Coast, Mandarin, Matanzas, Ribault, Trinity Christian.
Week 11 Georgia results
Friday, Oct. 29, region games indicated by an *
Brunswick 49, Bradwell Institute 6*
Charlton County 42, Lanier County 41*
Lowndes 35, Camden County 29*
Pierce County 35, Tattnall County 0*
Ware County 28, Veterans 21*
Off: Glynn Academy.
Florida Week 11 schedule
Friday, Nov. 5
Baker County (7-2) at Baldwin (6-2), 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Kenny (6-2) at Episcopal (6-3)
Clay (6-3) at Orange Park (3-6)
Daytona Beach Mainland at Bolles (6-2), 7:30 p.m.
Englewood (4-5) at Wolfson (2-7), 6:30 p.m.
First Coast (0-9) at Sandalwood (3-6), 6:30 p.m.
Flagler Palm Coast (4-4) at Matanzas (3-6)
Fletcher (5-4) at Mandarin (4-5), 6:30 p.m.
Fort White (5-3) at Bradford (4-5), 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville Buchholz (8-1) at Bartram Trail (8-1)
Jackson (6-3) at Ribault (1-8), 6:30 p.m.
Keystone Heights (9-0) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (5-3)
Menendez (4-5) at Tocoi Creek (3-4)
Oakleaf (4-5) at Fleming Island (5-4), 7:30 p.m.
Palatka (1-7) at St. Augustine (5-3)
Paxon (1-8) at Stanton (0-9), 6:30 p.m.
Ponte Vedra (4-5) at Creekside (7-2)
Providence (3-6) at Bell (3-6)
Raines (7-2) at Vero Beach (6-2)
Riverside (8-1) at White (6-2), 6:30 p.m.
Suwannee (4-6) at Tallahassee Florida High (7-1), 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian (6-3) at Tallahassee Lincoln (7-2), 7:30 p.m.
Union County (9-0) at Cocoa Beach (1-8)
University Christian (6-3) at Atlantic Coast (5-4), 6:30 p.m.
Westside (2-7) at Nease (6-3)
West Nassau (3-4) at Ridgeview (1-8)
Yulee (3-6) at Middleburg (5-4)
Zarephath Academy (1-6) at Munroe (7-2)
Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs
Cedar Creek Christian (1-8) at Harvest (3-5)
Hilliard (8-1) at Holmes County (5-4)
Santa Fe Catholic (6-2) at Eagle’s View (7-2)
Off: Columbia, Crescent City, Fernandina Beach, Interlachen, Parker, St. Joseph, Young Kids in Motion.
Week 12 Georgia schedule
Friday, Nov. 5, region games indicated by an *
Appling County (9-0, 3-0) at Pierce County (7-2, 3-0)*
Atkinson County (3-6, 1-4) at Charlton County (6-3, 2-3)*
Brunswick (9-0, 5-0) at Effingham County (6-2, 4-1)*
Statesboro (5-4, 3-1) at Glynn Academy (3-5-1, 2-3)*
Wayne County (0-8, 0-3) at Ware County (7-1, 3-0)*
Off: Camden County.