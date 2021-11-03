High school volleyball ‘21: Bishop Kenny, Harvest move on to regional finals

A glance at how area teams did in the second round of the high school volleyball playoffs on Tuesday night.
Region 1-4A
The matchup everyone expected to see is here. Second-seeded Bishop Kenny knocked off No. 6 South Walton, 3-0, to surge into Saturday’s regional final against top-seeded Santa Fe. The Raiders swept Yulee to set up a collision for a state semifinal berth. Kenny (20-9) is the defending state champion, but it will visit Santa Fe (26-3) at 2 p.m. The Hornets’ season ends at 18-11.
Region 1-3A
Top-seeded Pensacola Catholic ended Trinity Christian’s playoff run in the regional semifinals on Tuesday night with a sweep. Trinity (20-10) was trying to advance beyond the second round for the first time in program history.
Region 1-2A
Harvest Community won the all-local showdown, knocking off St. Johns Country Day 3-1 in the regional semifinals on Tuesday night. The second-seeded Warriors (19-4) will go on the road for the regional final for a showdown against top-seeded Gainesville Oak Hall. It beat No. 5 Christ’s Church, 3-1.
Region 4-1A
Third-seeded Newberry ended No. 2 Union County’s season with a 3-2 win over the host Tigers, including a razor-thing 15-13 win in the fifth set. Union County’s season ended at 14-9.
Tuesday’s results
Region 1-4A
1. Santa Fe d. 5. Yulee, 25-11, 25-12, 25-12.
2. Bishop Kenny d. 6. South Walton, 25-12, 25-23, 25-22.
Region 1-3A
1. Pensacola Catholic d. 4. Trinity Christian 25-15, 26-24, 25-14.
The Conquerors' season ended in the second round with a loss at top-seeded Pensacola Catholic. Trinity (20-10) was trying to advance beyond the second round for the first time in program history.
Region 1-2A
1. Gainesville Oak Hall d. 5. Christ’s Church, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14, 25-19.
2. Harvest d. 6. St. Johns Country Day, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-23.
Region 4-1A
3. Newberry d. 2. Union County, 25-22, 27-25, 22-25, 18-25, 1-13.
Wednesday’s schedule
Region 1-6A
4. Niceville (10-9) at 1. Ponte Vedra (26-1), 6 p.m.
Region 1-5A
5. Middleburg (18-10) at 1. Lynn Haven Mosley (19-8), 7 p.m.
6. Choctawhatchee (21-7) at 2. Ridgeview (16-7), 7 p.m.
Regional finals
Saturday’s matches
Region 1-4A
2. Bishop Kenny (20-9) at 1. Santa Fe (26-3), 2 p.m.
Region 1-2A
2. Harvest Community (19-4) at 1. Gainesville Oak Hall (20-8), 2 p.m.