Week 11 high school football picks: Two teams look to finish unbeaten as season wraps up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back, and with it, our weekly predictions on games in the area. News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly high school football picks every week. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Last week: 26-11. Season: 244-91 (.728).

Week 11 predictions

Thursday, Nov. 4

First Coast (0-9) at Sandalwood (3-6), 6:30 p.m.: Disappointing seasons for both, but Saints finish strong. N4J pick: Sandalwood 29, First Coast 13.

Flagler Palm Coast (4-4) at Matanzas (3-6), 7:30 p.m.: Potato Bowl goes to the Bulldogs. N4J pick: FPC 35, Matanzas 14.

Fletcher (5-4) at Mandarin (4-5), 6:30 p.m.: Mustangs get back to .500 in the regular season finale. N4J pick: Mandarin 27, Fletcher 21.

Trinity Christian (6-3) at Tallahassee Lincoln (7-2): Conquerors try and end two-game losing streak. N4J pick: Lincoln 35, Trinity 27.

Westside (2-7) at Nease (6-3): Panthers are playoff-bound, but a seventh win helps the RPI. N4J pick: Nease 35, Westside 13.

Friday, Nov. 5

Baker County (7-2) at Baldwin (6-2), 6:30 p.m.: Wildcats in a close one. N4J pick: Baker County 28, Baldwin 23.

Bishop Kenny (6-2) at Episcopal (6-3): Both teams in the playoff race, but a win would help boost their RPI. N4J pick:

Clay (6-3) at Orange Park (3-6): Rivalry game with pride on the line. N4J pick: Clay 24, OP 17.

Daytona Beach Mainland (5-4) at Bolles (6-2), 7:30 p.m.: Uncharacteristic two-game slide for Bulldogs. N4J pick: Bolles 28, Mainland 20.

Englewood (4-5) at Wolfson (2-7), 6:30 p.m.: No winning season, but Rams get to .500. N4J pick: Englewood 35, Wolfson 8.

Fort White (5-3) at Bradford (4-5), 7:30 p.m.: Tornadoes wrap up regular season at .500. N4J pick: Bradford 27, Fort White 21.

Gainesville Buchholz (8-1) at Bartram Trail (8-1): Bears have been on a tear, but this is a tough one. N4J pick: Buchholz 19, Bartram 14.

Jackson (6-3) at Ribault (1-8), 6:30 p.m.: Tigers are playoff bound and put a bow on their best season in forever. N4J pick: Jackson 27, Ribault 20.

Keystone Heights (9-0) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (5-3): Indians make it to 10-0. N4J pick: Keystone 34, PK Yonge 20.

Menendez (4-5) at Tocoi Creek (3-4): Falcons cool off the Toros. N4J pick: Menendez 28, Tocoi Creek 13.

The First Academy (6-2) at NFEI (4-5): Eagles stumble at the finish. N4J pick: First Academy 30, NFEI 20.

Oakleaf (4-5) at Fleming Island (5-4), 7:30 p.m.: Golden Eagles still have a pulse for the postseason and need to win here. N4J pick: Fleming Island 22, Oakleaf 21.

Palatka (1-7) at St. Augustine (5-3): Yellow Jackets on the outside looking in at the playoffs. N4J pick: St. Augustine 42, Palatka 7.

Paxon (1-8) at Stanton (0-9), 6:30 p.m.: Brain Bowl goes to the Golden Eagles. N4J pick: Paxon 35, Stanton 7.

Ponte Vedra (4-5) at Creekside (7-2): Knights trying to bolster their playoff RPI. N4J pick: Creekside 28, Ponte Vedra 21.

Providence (3-6) at Bell (3-6): Stallions with a W on the road to wrap up the season. N4J pick: Providence 28, Bell 20.

Raines (7-2) at Vero Beach (6-2), canceled

Riverside (8-1) at White (6-2), 6:30 p.m.: Excellent season-ending clash. N4J pick: Riverside 35, White 18.

Suwannee (4-6) at Tallahassee Florida High (7-1), 7:30 p.m.: Tough close for the Bulldogs. N4J pick: Florida High 35, Suwannee 14.

Union County (9-0) at Cocoa Beach (1-8): Easy peasy. Tigers wrap up a 10-0 season. N4J pick: Union County 45, Cocoa Beach 13.

University Christian (6-3) at Atlantic Coast (5-4), 6:30 p.m.: One of the best games of the night. N4J pick: UC 28, Atlantic Coast 27.

West Nassau (3-4) at Ridgeview (1-8): Warriors back to .500 to end things. N4J pick: West Nassau 34, Ridgeview 13.

Yulee (3-6) at Middleburg (5-4): Broncos finish over .500 after a tough few seasons. N4J pick: Middleburg 28, Yulee 21.

Zarephath Academy (1-6) at Munroe (7-2), canceled

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

Cedar Creek Christian (1-8) at Harvest (3-5): Warriors roll N4J pick: Harvest 35, Cedar Creek 20.

Hilliard (8-1) at Holmes County (5-4): A nine-win season before the playoffs begin. N4J pick: Hilliard 29, Holmes County 19.

Santa Fe Catholic (6-2) at Eagle’s View (7-2): Warriors keep it going. N4J pick: Eagle’s View 35, Santa Fe Catholic 30.

Off, seasons complete: Columbia (6-4), Crescent City (7-3), Fernandina Beach (3-7), Interlachen (3-6), Parker (6-4), Raines (7-2), St. Joseph (2-6), Young Kids in Motion (3-6), Zarephath Academy (1-6).