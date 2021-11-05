Thursday night football scoreboard: Trinity falls to Lincoln; Mandarin tops Fletcher

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first night of high school football this week is in the books.

Super 6 No. 6 Trinity Christian dropped its third consecutive game with a 19-6 loss at Tallahassee Lincoln. The Conquerors finished the regular season 6-4 and will likely finish with the No. 2 seed in Region 1-2A.

Sandalwood ended its season with a 33-14 rout of First Coast, a loss that sent the Buccaneers to an 0-10 season. First Coast and Stanton are the area’s only two winless teams. The Buccaneers were cranking out unbeaten regular seasons as recently as 2014, but has slumped since then.

Mandarin ended the regular season with a .500 record after coming back to beat Fletcher, 26-20 on Thursday night. The Mustangs will agonize over an oh-so-close season. Three of Mandarin’s losses were decided by a combined seven points.

The loss is Fletcher’s second consecutive after it ripped off five straight victories and won the District 3-7A title. While their RPI is one of the lower ones in the region, the Senators will be a No. 4 seed in 1-7A bracket courtesy of the district title.

Ad

Nease walloped Westside 39-0 in a running clock game that capped a 7-3 regular season and a significant turnaround for coach Collin Drafts and Co. The Panthers were 1-8 in 2020. They’re likely playoff bound when the brackets are released Sunday.

Florida Week 11 schedule

Thursday’s results

Flagler Palm Coast 40, Matanzas 0

Mandarin 26, Fletcher 20

Nease 39, Westside 0

Sandalwood 33, First Coast 14

Tallahassee Lincoln 19, Trinity Christian 6