Dodgers offer QOs to Seager, Taylor but not Kershaw

Injured Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw watches as players warm up before Game 1 of a baseball National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

NEW YORK – The Los Angeles Dodgers have extended qualifying offers to free agent All-Stars Corey Seager and Chris Taylor, but not Clayton Kershaw.

Seager and Taylor were among 14 players offered $18.4 million, one-year qualifying offer deals before the deadline Sunday night. If players reject those offers and sign with another club, their former team is entitled to draft pick compensation.

Kershaw has spent his entire 14-year career with Los Angeles, winning three Cy Young Awards and the 2020 World Series with the Dodgers. He was 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA in 22 regular season starts but missed the postseason due to a left forearm injury that is not expected to require surgery.

Atlanta slugger Freddie Freeman received a qualifying offer from the World Series-winning Braves, while the AL champion Houston Astros extended offers to shortstop Carlos Correa and right-hander Justin Verlander. The latter missed all of 2021 following Tommy John surgery, but the 38-year-old hopes to return next season.

The New York Mets announced Saturday that outfielder Michael Conforto and righty Noah Syndergaard were offered QOs. The Toronto Blue Jays were the only other team with multiple qualifying offers, made to left-hander Robbie Ray and infielder Marcus Semien.

Semien is a free agent for the second consecutive offseason but did not receive a qualifying offer from Oakland last year before signing an $18 million, one-year deal with Toronto. Players can only be extended qualifying offers once in their careers under the collective bargaining agreement, which is set to expire at the end of the month.

Boston left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, Cincinnati outfielder Nick Castellanos, Colorado shortstop Trevor Story, Los Angeles Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias and San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt rounded out the list of players to receive qualifying offers.

Among the notable free agents who did not receive qualifying offers: Colorado right-hander Jon Gray, Chicago White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón and Giants pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood.

Players have until Nov. 17 to decide if they'll accept. Just 10 of 96 players to receive a qualifying offer have accepted since the system was introduced in 2012.

