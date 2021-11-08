Changes coming for Gators after 3rd straight loss

After losing at South Carolina, the Gators’ third straight defeat, there are reports that two longtime assistants to Dan Mullen are being let go.

Fox Sports college football reporter Bruce Feldman tweeted out that defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy will both be let go.

SOURCE: DC Todd Grantham and OL coach John Hevesy are being let go at UF. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 8, 2021

Florida began the season with hopes of winning the SEC East. Those hopes seemed well-placed, even after a two-point loss to Alabama. But after the Gators followed up the loss to the Crimson Tide with a win over Tennessee, Florida fell at Kentucky. Since the start of October, the only victory for the Gators came against Vanderbilt. Losses to LSU, Georgia and South Carolina dropped Florida’s record to 4-5 on the season and 2-5 in SEC play. In their last 10 games against Power Five opponents, Florida has won just twice. Only Arizona, Vanderbilt and Kansas have won fewer Power Five games in their last 10 chances.

Grantham’s defense ranks 43rd in the country in yards per game. They gave up over 300 yards rushing to LSU and 284 rushing yards to the Gamecocks on Saturday. He coached with Mullen at Mississippi State in 2017 before following Mullen to Gainesville the following season.

As for Hevesy, his offensive line has taken blame for some poor offensive performances, although the Gators did score 42 in the loss to LSU and 29 against then-top ranked Alabama. Hevesy became acquainted with Dan Mullen when both were on Urban Meyer’s staff at Bowling Green. He coached with Mullen at Utah, Florida and Mississippi State before returning to Gainesville to coach the offensive line and running game.

