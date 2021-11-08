55º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Changes coming for Gators after 3rd straight loss

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

Tags: Gators, football, SEC, sports, local sports, college football, Florida
Florida Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham (Jay Metz,UAA Communications)

After losing at South Carolina, the Gators’ third straight defeat, there are reports that two longtime assistants to Dan Mullen are being let go.

Fox Sports college football reporter Bruce Feldman tweeted out that defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy will both be let go.

Florida began the season with hopes of winning the SEC East. Those hopes seemed well-placed, even after a two-point loss to Alabama. But after the Gators followed up the loss to the Crimson Tide with a win over Tennessee, Florida fell at Kentucky. Since the start of October, the only victory for the Gators came against Vanderbilt. Losses to LSU, Georgia and South Carolina dropped Florida’s record to 4-5 on the season and 2-5 in SEC play. In their last 10 games against Power Five opponents, Florida has won just twice. Only Arizona, Vanderbilt and Kansas have won fewer Power Five games in their last 10 chances.

Grantham’s defense ranks 43rd in the country in yards per game. They gave up over 300 yards rushing to LSU and 284 rushing yards to the Gamecocks on Saturday. He coached with Mullen at Mississippi State in 2017 before following Mullen to Gainesville the following season.

As for Hevesy, his offensive line has taken blame for some poor offensive performances, although the Gators did score 42 in the loss to LSU and 29 against then-top ranked Alabama. Hevesy became acquainted with Dan Mullen when both were on Urban Meyer’s staff at Bowling Green. He coached with Mullen at Utah, Florida and Mississippi State before returning to Gainesville to coach the offensive line and running game.

For more on the Gator’s check out the newest Gators Breakdown podcast.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cole joined News4Jax full-time in January 2017, but he has been a part of the team since he began filling in as a sports anchor in 2005.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram