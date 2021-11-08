Gators Breakdown: Florida to fire DC Todd Grantham, OL Coach John Hevesy according to report

Mullen let's go of two long-time assistants Grantham Photo: Photo: Jay Metz/UAA Communications Hevesy Photo: Marco Martines/UAA Communications

One day after Florida suffers their fifth loss of the season, Bruce Feldman (The Athletic) reports Florida is firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy.

David Waters reacts to the breaking story.

