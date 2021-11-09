Gators Breakdown: Mullen’s staff changes a head start for the future

Decision to depart with Todd Grantham and John Hevesy had weighed on Mullen for a while

Some may wonder why the moves to fire defensive coordinator, Todd Grantham, and offensive line coach, John Hevesy, weren’t made sooner by Florida head coach Dan Mullen. After Florida’s performance vs South Carolina, the luxury of waiting until season’s end was no longer there.

David Waters and Will Miles discuss Mullen’s comments on letting go of Grantham and Hevesy and what it means for the rest of the season.

