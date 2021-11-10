Players Championship tickets go on sale next week

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of The Players Championship on The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tickets for The Players Championship will go on sale next week, with newsletter subscribers getting first dibs on those the tournament announced on Wednesday morning.

Fans who subscribe to The Players newsletter will have access to the Stadium Course passes at the lowest prices. Those start out at $25 for Tuesday and Wednesday practice round. Tickets are $75 on Thursday and Sunday, and $85 for Friday and Saturday. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Dec 1.

The Players is expecting to return to pre-pandemic galleries and doesn’t expect to have capacity restrictions in place for the 2022 event. The tournament is March 8-13.

Fans can sign up for the newsletter here. They must do so by Nov. 15 to have early access to purchase tickets.

“We are excited to welcome more fans and guests back to THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass this March,” Jared Rice, Executive Director of The Players, said in a release.

“Our team, along with our Proud Partners, community partners and sponsors, as well as our volunteers, are planning a variety of offerings and experiences that will allow us to continue generating charitable and economic impacts for Northeast Florida. We look forward to producing a 2022 championship that showcases the very best of our sport, organization and community.”

Complimentary tickets for military will be available by February. Parking passes are not included in ticket prices and must be purchased separately.