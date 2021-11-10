Ready, set, sign: Athletes make college decisions official starting today

Nease runner Rheinhardt Harrison flashes an Oregon signal after signing with the Ducks on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s national signing day across the country and dozens of athletes across the First Coast are making their college destinations official.

Wednesday marks the first day of the early signing period for all sports outside of football. That means athletes around the country can sign officially ink their college letters of intent and take the next step in their post-high school career. A look at area athletes who are signing in the early period. This list will be updated throughout the day.

Division I basketball athletes can sign in the early period from Wednesday until Nov. 17. Football’s early signing period is Dec. 15-17. The regular signing period is Feb. 2, 2022.

Bolles

Alexandra Breuer, women’s swimming, Georgetown University; Andres Dupont Cabrera, men’s swimming, Stanford; Max Haug, baseball, George Washington University; Annabella McClerran, softball, Stetson; Megan McGrath, women’s swimming, Naval Academy; Tomohiro Nozaki, men’s swimming, Georgetown University; Tucker Peterson, men’s swimming, Brown University; Andrew Sledzik, baseball, Queens University of Charlotte; Tanner Zellem, baseball, University of Tennessee

Bartram Trail

Bryce Kemper, baseball, Florida State College at Jacksonville; Alex Lodise, baseball, University of North Florida; Justin Nadeau, baseball, Jacksonville University; Ashton Pocol, baseball, University of Tampa; Noah Wood, baseball, Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Bishop Kenny

Mackenna Gregory, girls soccer, East Carolina; Maddie Millar, girls basketball, University of North Florida.

Bishop Snyder

Nick Wrubluski, baseball, Jacksonville University.

Christ’s Church

Haley Adams, women’s swimming and diving, Liberty University.

Mandarin

Ellie Jackson, volleyball, Emmanuel College.

Nease

Allison Fifeld, women’s basketball, Ave Maria; Sydney Gomes, women’s basketball, Florida Southern; Rheinhardt Harrison, men’s cross country/track and field, University of Oregon; Haven Hinkle, women’s swimming, Colorado Mesa University; Tyler Moltisanti, men’s lacrosse, Wingate; Logan Ryan, men’s basketball, St. Leo; Hannah Sutter, women’s track and field, Hillsdale College.

Orange Park

Nia Brown, women’s basketball, Chipola College; Josiah Sabino, men’s basketball, Jacksonville University.

Providence

Connor Hegan, baseball, University of North Carolina.

Ridgeview

Gage Quigley, men’s swimming, Tennessee Southern.

St. Johns Country Day

Julia Boaventura, women’s soccer, Southern Mississippi; Brad Hodges, baseball, University of Virginia; Finn Howell, baseball, University of North Florida; Jude Howell, baseball, Rollins College; Isabella Pontieri, women’s soccer, Virginia Tech; Matthew Stratton, cross country, University of Florida; Jordan Taylor, baseball, Florida State University.

St. Joseph

Hunter Pankey, baseball, Stetson; Evan Rodriguez, baseball, Tallahassee Community College.

Sandalwood

Drew Salls, men’s swimming, NC State.

Trinity Christian

Breezy Burnett, softball, Minnesota; CJ Crawford, baseball, Florida State College at Jacksonville.