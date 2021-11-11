63º
Gators Breakdown: Defensive Coordinator Hot Board

David Waters, News4Jax

Mullen needs immediate results from his next defensive coordinator. (Alex de la Osa ,UAA Communications)

Now that Todd Grantham is officially out as defensive coordinator for the Gators, it is now time to take a look at who could be next.

David Waters throws out a few names he’d like to see be considered to lead the defense in 2022.

