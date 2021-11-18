Mandarin moves on from football coach Bobby Ramsay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Mandarin football team is parting ways with head coach Bobby Ramsay just three years after a state championship, the school announced in a release on Thursday.

Ramsay was 29-27 in five seasons with the Mustangs, including the Class 8A state championship during his second year in 2018. He came to Mandarin from Yulee where he coached iconic former running back Derrick Henry. Ramsay was the Florida Dairy Farmers Coach of the Year in 2018.

Mandarin was 5-5 this season and 4-6 in 2020.

“They want to go in a different direction and I’m really at peace with it. I’m not going to say there wasn’t a surprise element [to the decision],” Ramsay said. “I really feel like sometimes, a lot of times, change can be good and healthy for both sides. There is an excitement element to it, what’s out there and what the possibilities are. Whatever I decide, make sure my heart’s 100% in it. I’m at peace with it.”

Ramsay led Mandarin to just the fourth Florida High School Athletic Association state championship by a Duval County Public Schools program in 2018 with an epic 37-35 win over Miami Columbus. Eventual Mr. Football Carson Beck authored the victory with five touchdown passes.

Outside of Ramsay at Mandarin, only Welton Coffey (1997) and Deran Wiley (2017-18) have won FHSAA state championships at a Duval County public school.

“Mr. Ramsay has our greatest appreciation for what he has given to this program and to our students. He is a former state championship football coach, and that should not go unnoticed,” athletic director Brian Rado said in a release.

“However, I do believe that we will be able to improve the overall experience of our players and enhance their ability to achieve goals now and in the future with new leadership for the team. I wish Mr. Ramsey (sic) the best in any future coaching efforts.”