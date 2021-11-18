Ponte Vedra boys golf team makes history with 7th state championship

The beat goes on for the Ponte Vedra golf team.

The Sharks capped a stellar week for the program, winning their fifth consecutive goys golf state championship with a six-stroke win over Tallahassee Chiles in the Class 3A tournament on Wednesday at Mission Inn Resort & Club. The Sharks finished 30-over (298-308) as a team to pull in a historic title.

Ponte Vedra’s championship was its seventh overall, breaking a tie for the most in state history with Nease and Tampa Plant. The Sharks entered the day down a stroke to Lake Mary but closed strong.

It put the exclamation point on a spectacular week of sports for Ponte Vedra. The Sharks girls swimming team won the Class 3A state championship last Saturday in Stuart, their first state title. A day earlier, the Ponte Vedra girls cross country team captured the 3A state title in Tallahassee. The volleyball team also reached the Class 6A state championship on Wednesday night but fell to Mater Academy.

Danny Erickson was the low scorer for the Sharks, going 75-74 for a 5-over 149 for a T-4. Teammate Carson Brewer shot an even-par 72 in the final round, tying for the second low score of the day. Rohan Singh (71-81, 8-over 152) and Brock Blais (75-81, 11-over 156) also finished in the top 33 in the individual standings for the Sharks.

Brewer also carded a 149. Columbia’s Ty Folsom (74-76, 5-over 150) finished T-10 and Bartram Trail’s Nolan Harper went 73-78 for a 6-over 151 and T-16.

In the girls Class 3A tournament, Bartram Trail tied for sixth place (338-330) with a 92-over 668 as a team. Ponte Vedra’s Nancy Cox and Bartram’s Maddie Rathjen both finished T-20 at 13-over 157.