Florida fires football coach Dan Mullen as struggles mount

Dan Mullen has been fired as the Florida Gators’ head football coach, completing a downfall that saw him play for the SEC championship last season and sinking to just five wins this year.

ESPN, along with Sports Illustrated, were among the multiple media outlets to first report Mullen’s firing. The school confirmed the news shortly after that. Athletic director Scott Stricklin will meet with the media at 3 p.m.

Special teams coordinator/running backs coach Greg Knox will serve as interim coach for Saturday’s FSU game. Mullen finished his Florida career with a 34-15 record.

The Gators are 5-6 following a 24-23 loss in overtime to Missouri on Saturday that saw Florida go winless in SEC road games for the first time since the conference expanded in 1992.

Mullen had just signed a five-year contract extension last summer that was set to go in to effect next year. Instead, athletic director Scott Stricklin will be looking for a new head coach again. Mullen succeeded the disastrous tenure of Jim McElwain (2015-17) and took Florida to the SEC championship last season. He had a Heisman Trophy finalist in quarterback Kyle Trask and arguably the best tight end in school history in Kyle Pitts.

But that success didn’t continue in 2021. The Gators opened strong, including a tough 31-29 loss to Alabama in their SEC opener in September, but things spiraled from there.

Mullen arrived at Florida following a solid tenure at Mississippi State where he led the Bulldogs to eight straight bowl appearances. Mullen was 10-3 with a Peach Bowl victory over Michigan in 2018 and then went 11-2, capped by an Orange Bowl win over Virginia in 2019. Florida went 8-4 last season, but reached the SEC title game before things turned south this year.

Mullen fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy after a 40-17 loss to South Carolina, but that only bought Mullen two extra games.