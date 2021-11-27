Treyaun Webb, Trinity Christian roll on to state semifinals

The Conquerors are still on pace to reach the Class 2A state championship game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Treyaun Webb’s workload has been fairly light this season, and by the standards of many of the area’s backs, it remained light Friday night.

But whenever Trinity Christian needed a big play or key run, the 6-1, 205-pound junior had the ball in his hands.

With long-time coach Verlon Dorminey ill and not on the sidelines for the Region 1-2A final, the Conquerors still advanced. Webb’s 291-yard, three-touchdown effort complemented a Trinity defense that forced five turnovers as the host Conquerors claimed their 16th region title with a 39-22 victory over Quincy Munroe.

Webb’s big night, which came on only 15 carries, helped Trinity (8-4) to the state semifinals where Orlando Christian Prep, a 48-12 winner over Zephyrhills Christian, will host the Conquerors next Friday night.

Webb even was surprised by his numbers.

“Two ninety-one? Dang. I am a little shocked. That is a lot of yards,” said the Oklahoma commit. “I’m glad my coaches trusted in me to give me the opportunity to take the game over and help carry my team hopefully to the state championship.”

Ad

That’s a familiar stomping ground for Trinity, which won the state title in Class 3A last season and now is two victories away from state title No. 9.

But a familiar face was not present Friday. Coach Dorminey, who joined the 300-win club earlier this season and has been the face of Trinity football for more than three decades, took ill Thursday night.

He still was on the minds of his players, however.

“Obviously, V-Man wasn’t here to coach it out,” said Keaton Thomas, who picked off two passes for the Conquerors. “Some stuff happened (Thursday) night, but we wanted to pull it out for him. A great team win.”

Start with the offense, where Webb had 300 of Trinity’s 424 total yards. He ripped off a 55-yard score on the second play of the game and tacked on a 60-yard scoring run later. When, in the fourth quarter, the Bobcats (8-3) had cut their deficit to two scores after Ostin Perkins’ 97-yard interception return, the Conquerors turned to Webb.

Ad

Running out of the Wildcat on that possession, Webb carried five times on that drive, picking up three first downs and capping it with an eight-yard scoring run.

Finally, on the last possession of the game, with Trinity facing third-and-22 from its own 3, Webb took the snap, went through the middle and raced 96 yards to the Munroe 1 to close the contest in brilliant fashion.

That was all the more impressive against a defense that had pitched five shutouts this season.

That performance came after Webb had his first 100-yard-plus game last week in almost 13 months, rushing for 215 against Tallahassee St. John Paul II. As Webb had been nursing a hamstring injury for part of the season, he entered Friday with only 94 carries over seven games. But he feels fine right now.

“I’m glad to be back 100%,” he said. “I had kind of a hamstring injury the first few games. Had to get back in my groove. Felt fresh out there.”

Ad

Move the team effort from Webb to the defense, which surrendered two touchdowns but picked up one of its own. Among the five turnovers was a gang sack of Bobcats quarterback Joshua Brown, which resulted in a fumble and 60-yard scoop-and-score by Johnathan Goddard Jr., which made the score 23-0.

Brown was picked off three times and twice fumbled. Munroe entered the contest averaging 457 yards a game, but was held to 226 by the Conquerors. The Bobcats didn’t have a play of more than 15 yards until late in the fourth quarter.

“Obviously, Joshua Brown — oof — he was good at Camden, good at Munroe,” Thomas said. “So we came in and game-planned for him and the sneak. I had to do some spying. We just came in big time working the turnover drill.”

Munroe is a newcomer to postseason success, getting its first postseason victory last week, over University Christian. But this is old hat for the Conquerors, who now are two games from title No. 9.

Ad

“Feels great. We’re going to keep pushing,” said Thomas, a senior. “I’m expecting great things from my team.”

Trinity Christian 39, Munroe 22

Quincy Munroe, 0, 0, 16, 6 —22

Trinity Christian, 10, 22, 0, 7 — 39

TC – Treyaun Webb 55 run (Seth Bialek kick)

TC – Bialek 32 FG

TC – Fred Highsmith 33 pass from Colin Hurley (Bialek kick)

TC – Johnathan Goddard 60 fumble return (kick failed)

TC – Webb 60 run (kick blocked)

TC – Bialek 31 FG

M – Joshua Brown 9 run (Wyatt Sullivan pass from Brown)

M – Ostin Perkins 97 INT return (Brown run)

TC – Webb 8 run (Bialek kick)

M – Brown 17 run (pass failed)

Category: M — TC

First downs: 14 — 17

Rushes-yards: 25-118 — 34-312

Passing: 108 — 112

Comp-Att-Int: 13-24-3 — 11-22-1

Fumbles-lost: 2-2 — 2-0

Penalties-Yards: 12-93 — 11-86

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — M: Brown 20-87, Da’Nilio McCloud 1-15, Taz Walker 3-11, Ahmari Borden 1-5. TC: Webb 15-291, Darnell Rogers 12-47, L.J. Kelley 1-7, Xander Ross 1-2, Elijah Crocker 2-(-2), Hurley 2-(-16), Team 1-(-17).

Ad

PASSING — M: Brown 13-24-3-108. TC: Hurley 11-22-1-112.

RECEIVING — M: Walker 2-33, Sullivan 4-22, McCloud 3-20, Perkins 2-15, R.J. Payne 1-11, Borden 1-7. TC: Darias James 3-51, Highsmith 4-49, Webb 1-9, Ross 2-6, Rogers 1-(-3).