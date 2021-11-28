Gators expect to hire Billy Napier as next football coach

Head coach Billy Napier of the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 31, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida has found its next football coach — Louisiana’s Billy Napier.

The Gators are poised to hire Napier away from the Ragin’ Cajuns, according to multiple media reports from the likes of Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and ESPN.

Napier spent four seasons at Louisiana, going 39-12 there. His final three years have been exceptional, with a 32-5 mark that made him one of the hottest names on the potential list of coaches who could move up to a bigger name program.

Florida is certainly that.

Napier will replace Dan Mullen, who was fired last Sunday after an overtime loss to Missouri that dropped the Gators to 5-6. Interim coach Greg Knox led Florida to a 24-21 win over rival Florida State on Saturday to reach bowl eligibility, a stunning low for a team that played for the SEC title last year.

In Napier, the Gators land one of the hottest up-and-coming names in the college ranks, and a man who checks the boxes in what a program like Florida was looking for.

In the past three years, Billy Napier turned down Auburn, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Baylor.



He won’t turn down #Gators. — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) November 21, 2021

Napier has SEC coaching experience (assistant stop at Alabama), a passion for recruiting, a high-powered offense and sustained success at a nontraditional football school. If a few of those traits sound familiar to Urban Meyer, the most successful coach in Gators history, it should.

Meyer had a 39-8 record (.830) in four seasons at Bowling Green and Utah when he was hired by Jeremy Foley in 2005. Meyer went on to go 65-15 with two national championships in six seasons with the Gators. Napier had the same number of coaching victories as Meyer did, albeit, four more losses (.765). Meyer was 40 when he was hired at Florida.

Napier, 42, played quarterback at Furman. He has assistant coaching experience at Alabama under Nick Saban, first as an analyst and later as the receivers coach. Napier also served as an assistant under Dabo Swinney at Clemson.

Jimbo Fisher hired Napier to coach tight ends in 2013 at Florida State, but Napier wasn’t there for long after opting to go back to Alabama and coach with Saban. The Crimson Tide won national championships in 2011 and ‘15 with Napier on staff. He was also the offensive coordinator at Arizona State for a season before taking the job at Louisiana.

Napier has a reputation as a superb recruiter, something that should make Gators fans happy after Mullen. And his offenses at Louisiana have been fast-paced and touchdown-heavy. The Ragin’ Cajuns set program records for most points in the 2019 season (531) and most total offense in a single season (6,918).