High school football state semifinal picks: One area team gets to title game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football is now in the state playoffs and our weekly predictions will cover each of those. News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly high school football picks every week. All games at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated. Records and region seeds shown.

Last week: 4-1. Season: 292-104 (.737).

State semifinals

Class 5A

3. Baker County (11-2) at 2. Miami Central (10-2): What a season for the Wildcats. I was hoping that they’d be facing Merritt Island this week instead of the Rockets. Baker County has to play the best game it has ever played to have a shot in this one. N4J pick: Miami Central 31, Baker County 13.

Class 4A

4. Bolles (8-2) at 1. Cocoa (10-1): Man, this is a tough one. Bolles has won 19 straight state semifinal games, including a 20-14 thriller over Cocoa two years ago. But this Tigers team can throw it and run it. I think this game plays out like last year’s state championship contest for Bolles against Cardinal Gibbons. Bolles gets close, but Tigers move on. N4J pick: Cocoa 31, Bolles 27.

Class 2A

4. Trinity Christian (8-4) at 1. Orlando Christian Prep (10-1): Great season for OCP, but Trinity is on another level than any of its first three playoff opponents, OCP included. No disrespect to OCP, but I don’t think it is quite at Trinity’s level yet. N4J pick: Trinity 41, OCP 14.