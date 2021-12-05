Florida’s new era begins as Billy Napier takes reins of program

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier, right, enters the field with his team for the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

The Billy Napier Era is underway.

The new Florida Gators football coach, fresh off a whirlwind Saturday, arrived in Gainesville on Sunday morning ready to get a start on rebuilding the program.

Napier’s Louisiana team beat Appalachian State 24-16 to win the Sun Belt Conference championship on Saturday. Shortly before noon on Sunday, Napier arrived to a full-on celebration in Gainesville, walking the blue carpet out of a private plane and ready to tackle the job in front of him.

He’ll meet with the media at 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Napier’s task is a big one against the always outsized expectations that have smothered the final three coaches in Gainesville.

Dan Mullen’s time in Gainesville ended with a thud as Florida sank from a spot in the SEC championship game to a 5-6 mark when he was fired on Nov. 21. Interim coach Billy Knox led the Gators to a 24-21 win over Florida State to reach bowl eligibility. Mullen replaced Jim McElwain (2015-17), who lasted two and a half seasons at Florida.

Will Muschamp went 28-21 from 2011-14 with the Gators. All three of those coaches posted double-digit win totals at least once during their tenure but couldn’t sustain it.

That’s what athletic director Scott Stricklin is banking on from Napier, a ferocious recruiter who spent time on the staffs of Dabo Swinney at Clemson and Nick Saban at Alabama.

Florida expects to be competing for SEC East dominance annually and that hasn’t happened enough since Urban Meyer departed Florida.

Napier took Louisiana from a decent program to a dominant one. The Ragin’ Cajuns went 40-12 in his four seasons, including 27-5 in Sun Belt play. Napier had double-digit win totals the final three seasons, including a 12-1 mark this year.