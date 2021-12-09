State championship game pick: Trinity Christian will bring home state title No. 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season in the area is down to its final week. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney reveals his state championship game pick.

Last week: 3-0. Season: 295-104 (.739).

Class 2A state championship

Trinity Christian (8-4) vs. Champagnat Catholic (10-2), 7 p.m., Gene Cox Stadium, Tallahassee: The game we’ve expected all season long is here. It’s a good thing this one didn’t shake out to be a state semifinal due to RPI points. It warrants a championship date. A collision of two defending state champs, Trinity in 3A and Champagnat in 2A, it’s all you could ask for. The Lions are going for a threepeat. And they’ve beaten a local team (University Christian) in both 2017 and 2020 for championships. Trinity is a different monster. The Conquerors are battle-tested. They’ve been here before. But they’re not going to win just by showing up. They just can’t turn the ball over as much as they have down the stretch and still expect to win this game. And they can’t play flat like they did last week against Orlando Christian Prep or this one could turn in a hurry. The Conquerors have been susceptible to the pass at times this season, so constant pressure up front is a must. Bring on title No. 9. N4J pick: Trinity 24, Champagnat 20.