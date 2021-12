JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Icemen’s home game Tuesday against the Atlanta Gladiators has been postponed due to “League Health and Safety Protocols,” the ECHL announced Monday.

A makeup date has not been determined.

Ticketholders will be contacted by an Icemen representative to pick another game to attend.

The Icemen are scheduled to play against the South Carolina Stingrays at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Jacksonville.