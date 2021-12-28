63º
Jaguars plan to retain GM Trent Baalke after woeful season, report

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer talks with general manager Trent Baalke during Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on July 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (JAMES GILBERT, 2021 James Gilbert)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars plan to retain general manager Trent Baalke and allow him to have input on the team’s next coaching hire, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

That’s a big change from what was expected to be a complete overhaul this offseason after owner Shad Khan fired coach Urban Meyer after a 2-11 record and numerous public relations nightmares.

In a tweet, Rapoport said that Baalke with move on to his third year with the team. He took over for ousted general manager Dave Caldwell halfway through the 2020 season and was elevated to the full GM role this season.

“GM Trent Baalke will be retained and will be involved with owner Shad Khan in the search for a new HC. Baalke will continue to report to Khan and work in sync with the new head coach, who will also have a direct reporting line to Khan,” Rapoport said in a tweet.

Baalke and Meyer’s first draft and free agency class were both below average. Among the draft picks who have had average to above-average seasons are No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and second-round pick Tyson Campbell.

The free agency class has underwhelmed, too.

If Khan decides to keep Baalke as the GM, will that decision affect what head coaching candidates he can attract?

The Jaguars are said to have an interest in interviewing Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, and former NFL head coaches Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell.

