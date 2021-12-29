All-News4JAX boys cross country: Nease’s Harrison was in a league of his own

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rheinhardt Harrison has big expectations — his own.

Every meet out wasn’t meant to be a record-setter.

Every mile wasn’t a four-minute challenge.

Every time Harrison laced up his running shoes wasn’t meant to be an assault on the record books.

But that’s what happens when you’re one of the best runners in the country, an Oregon signee and a low number waiting to happen. Those expectations were everywhere Harrison was, even if they weren’t realistic.

Harrison, one of the most accomplished athletes in state history and a three-time All-News4JAX cross country runner of the year, didn’t give the hype any room to fester. No matter how much outsiders expected from Harrison, he didn’t fall victim to the expectations.

His own were far too high anyways, higher than any outsider could have for him.

“To be honest, I didn’t really pay attention to like the outside people. I mean, people are going to throw words in your mouth all the time. I think especially this past track season, I’d show up to just a local meet and people were expecting me to go for the sub-four mile,” he said. “I mean, to me, I set my expectations and I lived up to what I want to live up to.”

As easy as it would have been to believe the hype or give in to it, Harrison did the opposite. His goal was to win a state championship for the third straight year and tie a state mark that had been reached only four other times.

Harrison was laser focused on doing that, which he did, running a 15:03.60 to win the Class 4A state meet by 14 seconds. He was voted the state’s Mr. Cross Country, the first local winner of that statewide award since Creekside’s Jimmy Clark in 2010. Harrison also earned the state’s Mr. Track honor last spring.

The peripheral stuff, the record chasing, the unrealistic expectations, the four-minute mile in track, Harrison could do without.

But that’s what happens when you’re one of the best to do it.

“My biggest, I guess, so-called hater/doubter, you know, goal-setter, person, or someone saying words is going to be me,” he said. “At the end of the day, I don’t really pay too much attention to that.”

What Harrison is paying attention to is continuing to get better.

He won all seven meets he competed in this year and set a state record when he went 14:45 to win the New World Fall Spectacular. Harrison has the upcoming track season to add to his remarkable legacy and he continues to be an engaging and encouraging presence across his YouTube and Instagram channels. He has nearly 20,000 combined followers on those platforms.

“It’s really just a balance of both I don’t want to be known as like the kid, that’s all you know, he’s a running YouTuber, he puts stuff out on Instagram or he’s got a lot of followers,” Harrison said. “I want to be like the kid, nationally ranked runner, top guy in his class. And at the same time be able to help kids and inspire others.”

All-News4JAX boys cross country team

First team

Runner, School, Year

William Brady, Bolles, Sr.

Season-low 15:58 came at the Cecil Field Summer Classic. District and region runner-up. Finished 12th in Class 2A state meet and helped lead Bulldogs to the team title.

Grant Doherty, Ponte Vedra, Jr.

PR of 15:56 came in seventh-place finish at New World Fall Spectacular. Third at district and fourth at region. Finished 11th in Class 3A state meet.

Colin Duhnoski, Bolles, Sr.

Low of 15:55.50 came at the FSU Invitational. Took eighth at district and fifth at region.

Rheinhardt Harrison, Nease, Sr.

Three-time All-News4JAX boys runner of the year. Three-time state champion. The most decorated runner in area history. Ran in seven events this season and won them all. PR of 14:45 in the New World Fall Spectacular is fastest time in state history. Oregon signee.

Aidan Ryan, Bolles, Jr.

District and region champ. Class 2A state runner-up with a PR of 15:35.10. Two individual wins this season and five top 10s. Dropped his time by more than a minute from his sophomore season. Led Bulldogs to team state championship.

Zach Spooner, Matanzas, Jr.

Region runner-up with PR of 15:55.40. District champ. Also won Katie Caples Invitational. Made spectacular gains from a year ago, shaving off nearly three full minutes from his best time.

Matthew Stratton, St. Johns Country Day, Sr.

Three-time All-News4JAX selection. Class 1A state champion. Turned in PR of 15:05.70 to win region. Had five individual wins this season. Has signed with Florida.

Second team

Runner, School, Year

Jesse Benavides, Creekside, Sr.

Season-low (16:08) came with ninth-place finish in the New World Fall Spectacular. Finished 33rd in Class 4A state meet, 19th at district and 23rd in region.

Nolan Hemmen, Bartram Trail, Sr.

PR of 16:05.90 came in fifth-place finish at district. Finished 11th at region and 29th at Class 4A state meet.

Matthew McClure, Bolles, Sr.

Took third in region with a season-low 16:08.20. Ninth in district and 15th at Class 2A state meet, helping lead the Bulldogs to the team championship.

Branden McDonald, Bartram Trail, Sr.

Bears’ top runner had his PR (16:02.10) in the Class 4A state meet, finishing 14th. Seventh at region and eighth at district.

James Snipes, Ridgeview, Sr.

Runner-up finish in district meet in 16:02 was PR. Fifth at region and 13th in Class 3A state meet. Had three individual victories this season as best public school runner in Clay County.

Mac Williams, Creekside, Jr.

PR of 16:01 came in eighth-place finish at New World Fall Spectacular. Fourth at district, eighth at region and 17th in Class 4A state meet.

Jack Zurn, Creekside, So.

PR of 16:11 came in districts where he finished seventh. Took 15th at region and 21st at state. Won the Bale-n-Trail meet at Bartram Trail.

Honorable mention

Runner, School, Class

Alex Bendig, Fleming Island, Sr.

Davis Brown, Ponte Vedra, So.

Steven Cartwright, Nease, Sr.

Donald Dempsey, Bishop Snyder, Sr.

Jack Dravo, Creekside, Jr.

Victor Farfan, St. Joseph, Sr.

Sai Jayaraman, Nease, So.

Alex Jubran, Bishop Kenny, Sr.

Luke Kaelin, Creekside, Sr.

John Keester IV, Fleming Island, So.

Ben Koppman, St. Augustine, Sr.

Andrew McGraw, Bolles, Jr.

Daniel de Monte, Bolles, Jr.

William Morales, Bolles, So.

Braden Motycka, Bartram Trail, Fr.

Graham Myers, St. Johns Country Day, So.

Sam Myers, Nease, Jr.

Wyatt Pittman, Nease, So.

Quinn Remisiewicz, Ponte Vedra, Sr.

Danny Sakowski, Fleming Island, Jr.

Logan Sallas, Bartram Trail, Sr.

Matthew Thomas, Bolles, Jr.