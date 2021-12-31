All-News4JAX boys golf: Ponte Vedra’s Brewer finds his niche with Sharks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Carson Brewer had never experienced a golf season like this before.

He knew quite a few players on the Ponte Vedra team, but this year Brewer had a front row seat for history. The junior Florida State commit and All-News4JAX boys golfer of the year helped lead the Sharks to their fifth consecutive state title. That championship, Ponte Vedra’s seventh, broke a tie with Nease and Tampa Plant for the most in Florida history.

Brewer, who transferred from Providence, said the experience was different than anything he’s gone through on the high school circuit because of how things unfolded.

“That was my first state championship, obviously. And it was a lot different. … A lot different kind of vibe and feel on the team just because you have a lot of confidence in your teammates that you’re going to play well in every tournament during the season,” Brewer said. “And I also kind of learned to trust the team and like, know that they’re going to do their part as well as I am so. So, a lot of confidence in the team.”

Ad

Just to earn a spot in Ponte Vedra’s top four is a steep assignment, let alone be the team’s top golfer. Brewer, one of three new faces for the Sharks (Rohan Singh and Brock Blais were the others) developed into that player.

Coach Mickey Leapley called Brewer’s arrival and fit on the team a “natural transition.” He had the lowest 18-hole scoring average on the team (71.1) and went 5-under 67 to earn region medalist honors.

A word Brewer leans on in conversation is confidence. And it’s easy to see why. Singh’s scoring average was 73.3. Blais was at 72.6. Danny Erickson was 71.8 and Jack Barned’s was 74.2. With averages that low over 18 holes, Brewer said he naturally had to play his best each time out just to keep up with a talented lineup. And if he had an off day, Brewer knew that his teammates would respond.

Erickson and Brewer both finished T-4 in the Class 3A state tournament with 5-over 149s as the Sharks beat Tallahassee Chiles by six strokes for the title.

Ad

“Junior golf, you’re on your own. It’s individual and it’s up to you. But like I said, with the team, I had a lot of confidence that the team would do well. So, I almost could take some pressure off myself just because I could trust that the team would do well. And then we would be able to put up a good enough score to win.”

All-News4JAX boys golf team

First team

Golfer, School, Year

Brock Blais, Ponte Vedra, Jr.

Why he’s here: Went 75-81 to finish 12-over 156 and T-33 in Class 3A state championship winning season. Third at region with 69 and tied for medalist honors with 68 at district.

Danny Erickson, Ponte Vedra, Jr.

Why he’s here: Two-time All-News4JAX first-team selection. Went 75-74 for 5-over 149, tying for fourth at state. Third at district with 69. T-6 at region with 72. Season scoring average in 12 18-hole matches was 71.75.

Carson Brewer, Ponte Vedra, Jr.

Why he’s here: All-News4JAX boys golfer of the year. Had 71.1 scoring average in 18-hole matches this season and helped lead Sharks to fifth consecutive state title. Went 77-72 (5-over 149) for T-4 at state. Region champ with 67. Shot 68 at district to tie for medalist honors. Florida State commit.

Ad

Rohan Singh, Ponte Vedra, Jr.

Why he’s here: T-2 at district with a 69. T-6 at region with a 72. Went 71-81 (8-over 152) for T-19 in the Class 3A state tournament. Played in 10 18-hole matches this season, averaging 73.3 in those.

Cody Tucker, Bishop Kenny, Jr.

Why he’s here: Shot 79-82 (17-over 161) for T-23 at state tournament. District and region champ with 72.

Second team

Golfer, School, Year

Ty Folsom, Columbia, Sr.: T-6 at region with 72. District runner-up with 68. T-10 in Class 3A state meet with 6-over 150.

Camden Goldknopf, Episcopal, So.: Tied for region medalist honors with a 70. Took 15th at state (6-over 150).

Nolan Harper, Bartram Trail, So.: T-16 in Class 3A state tournament with a 7-over 151. T-13 at region with 74. Shot a 69 at district.

Jackson Klauk, Nease, Jr.: Shot 79-76 for 11-over 155 at state tournament and T-28. Region runner-up with 68 and shot 72 at district. Shot a 29 in match at Golf Club of Fleming Island.

Ad

Andrew McLauchlan, Providence, Sr.: Shot 70-78 (4-over 148) in Class 1A state tournament. Had a 73 at region for T-4. Had a 73 at district for third.

Honorable mention

Golfer, School, Year

Jack Barned, Ponte Veda, Sr.

Chase Carroll, Middleburg, Jr.

Sam Davis, Wolfson, Sr.

Jayden Diaz, Fletcher, Sr.

Aubrey Fellows, Episcopal, 8th

Bryson Hughes, Creekside, Fr.

Andrew Kunkle, Bolles, Jr.

Alex Lymus, Stanton, Jr.

Henry Robards, Episcopal, So.

Miles Russell, Providence, 7th

Brody Stevenson, Bartram Trail, Jr.

Spencer McCranie, Columbia, Jr.

Tanner Millar, Fernandina Beach, So.

Adam Vermut, Wolfson, Sr.