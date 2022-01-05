All-News4JAX boys swimming: Dupont Cabrera adds to dominance at Bolles

The All-News4JAX fall sports teams will be released Dec. 27 through Jan. 5.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Andres Dupont Cabrera made his two years at Bolles worth it.

The All-News4JAX boys swimmer of the year wrapped up his career with the Bulldogs with two more individual state championships and another two relay golds.

Dupont Cabrera defended his state championships in the 100 free and 200 free events, including a low of 43.74 in the 100. Cabrera’s 200 free time as a junior (1:35.60) snapped a Bolles record that had stood since 2000.

All-News4JAX boys swimming team

First team

Athlete, School, Class

Andres Dupont Cabrera, Bolles, Sr.

All-News4JAX swimmer of the year. Double state champ again, winning the 100 free (43.74) and 200 free (1:35.90). Swam lead leg of the state champ 200 free relay team, which won by nearly four seconds (1:20.30). Swam third leg of 400 free relay team, which won by more than 10 seconds (2:58.10). Stanford commit.

Elisha Dees, White, Sr.

Class 2A state champion in diving with a 513.55 score. First boys individual boys state swimming and diving champ from White.

Jack Hall, Atlantic Coast, Sr.

Class 4A state runner-up in the 200 free (1:38.09). Took third place in the 500 free, although his best time came in the prelims (4:27.74). Both of those were automatic All-American numbers.

William Heck, Bolles, Jr.

Set state record in the 100 breast prelims in 53.64 and later won that event. Swam second leg on both the state champ 200 medley relay team (1:28.28) and 200 free relay team (1:20.30). All of his numbers were automatic All-American times.

Harrison Herrera, Bolles, Sr.

State runner-up in 100 breast. His low time of 54.84 came in the prelims and earned automatic All-American honors.

Gage Hulbert, Mandarin, Sr.

State champ in the 100 fly in 48.01 and notched automatic All-American honors. Earned All-American consideration in the 200 free with a 1:39.03 and took seventh in that event.

Carter Lancaster, Bolles, So.

State runner-up in the 200 IM in 1:46.91 and the 100 back (49.10). Swam lead leg on the state champion 200 medley relay team (1:28.98). All of those times were automatic All-American times.

Kayden Lancaster, Bolles, Jr.

Fourth place in the 200 free (1:37.58). State runner-up in the 500 free (4:27.28). Swam anchor leg of the state champ 400 free relay team (2:58.10). All of those were automatic All-American times.

Tucker Peterson, Bolles, Sr.

Third place in the 100 back with a 49.14. Swam anchor leg of the state champ 200 medley relay team (1:28.28), with both of those times earning automatic All-American honors. Fourth place in the 50 free in 20.64, a time earning All-American consideration.

Miguel Rojas Newman, Bolles, Sr.

State champ in the 100 fly in 48.01 and in the 50 free (20.49), both earning automatic All-American honors. Swam third leg on the 200-medley relay team (1:28.28) with another automatic All-American honor.

Larry Salls, Sandalwood, Sr.

Class 4A state runner-up with a 19.97 in automatic All-American time. Best time in 100 fly came in 49.02 in the prelims, and he wound up third in that event.

Second team

Athlete, School, Class

Mason Campbell, Bartram Trail, Sr.

Mehdi Elaoufir, Stanton, Jr.

Matthew Koziol, Nease, Jr.

Ethan Maloney, Bolles, Sr.

Guido Neto, Bolles, Sr.

Tomohiro Nozaki, Bolles, Sr.

Rich Nguyen, Nease, Jr.

Kaan Orhan, Bolles, Sr.

Aidan Paro, Bolles, Jr.

Tucker Peterson, Bolles, Sr.

Raymond Prosinski, Bartram Trail, Jr.

Seth Tolentino, Bolles, So.