Oilers star McDavid placed on NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, forward Derek Ryan and defenseman Tyson Barrie were placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list before the Oilers' game at Toronto.

McDavid and Ryan were held out of practice Tuesday after returning positive tests. The team was awaiting the results of further testing to determine their status for Wednesday’s matchup with the Maple Leafs.

McDavid had tested negative on Monday before playing in Edmonton’s 4-1 loss against the Rangers in New York.

The Oilers also placed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on injured reserve. Nugent-Hopkins had been day to day since Saturday with an undisclosed injury.

The Oilers also announced forward Zack Kassian has cleared COVID-19 protocols and goaltender Ilya Konovalov has been loaned to the team’s taxi squad.

Goaltender Mike Smith is set to return from an undisclosed injury to start.

Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews told reporters he planned on playing in Wednesday’s game after participating in practice. Matthews had been held out of Toronto’s previous two practices for precautionary reasons after testing positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test on Monday, then negative on a PCR test Tuesday.

