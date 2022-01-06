The Stanley Cup coming to Jacksonville for ECHL All-Star weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Icemen will welcome the Stanley Cup to the River City next weekend.

The 120-year-old trophy will be in Jacksonville for the ECHL All-Star Game weekend festivities. You will also have your chance to take a glimpse at the trophy at Fan Fest from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, January 16th.

The Stanley Cup is always accompanied by at least one representative of the Hockey Hall of Fame. Dubbed the “Keeper of the Cup” the individual will be there to interact with fans and answer questions.

In addition to the Stanley Cup, the Conn Smythe Trophy, MVP of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Vezina Trophy, best goaltender of the year, and the Calder Trophy, rookie of the year award, will be on display as well. The ECHL’s Kelly Cup will also be on display.

Several exhibits from the Hockey Hall of Fame will also make the trip down to the River City. At the Fan Fest you can learn more about the origin of the game, the ECHL All-Star game history, the history of the ECHL and see the legends of the game.

In compliance with Stanley Cup Health and Safety, everyone who is not vaccinated will have to wear a mask when looking at the trophy display. Masks are strongly encouraged for all others who wish to look at the trophies and interact with the Cup Keeper. Masks can be removed briefly to take a photo with the Stanley Cup.

The Icemen will host Fan Fest on January 16th at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. At noon on Monday, January 17th, the ECHL hosts its 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront. Then the Jacksonville Icemen will hit the ice to take on the ECHL All-Stars at 7 p.m.