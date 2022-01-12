51º
Jaguars’ opponents for next season set

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet on the sidelines before a 2019 game with the Panthers. (Grant Halverson, 2019 Grant Halverson)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Once the final gun sounded ending the 2021 NFL regular season, the Jaguars’ schedule of opponents was set.

In 2022, the Jaguars will face five playoffs teams in six games (twice facing the Tennessee Titans). They will also have road trips to Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., New York and Detroit.

The Jaguars’ last-place schedule includes games against teams holding the second (Detroit Lions), third (Houston Texans) and fourth (New York Jets) overall picks in the draft. The Jaguars hold the first pick for the second consecutive year.

The Jaguars’ home opponents: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens.

The Jaguars’ road opponents: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, New York Jets and Detroit Lions.

Game times and dates will be announced this spring.

As of yet, there has been no announcement of the Jaguars’ opponent in London, but the league has never placed two teams with winning records in the same game in the U.K.

