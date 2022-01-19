Did Boselli get the votes? Pro Football Hall of Fame meeting wraps, results wait until Feb. 10

18 Oct 1998: Offensive tackle Tony Boselli #71 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action against defensive end Bruce Smith #78 of the Buffalo Bills during the game at the Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 17-16.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the era of virtual meetings, the Pro Football Hall of Fame selectors spent over seven hours on a Zoom call Tuesday to discuss the 15 modern-era finalists and select the five that will be inducted into Canton this summer.

Among the finalists: Jaguars’ great Tony Boselli, who has been among the final 15 the past five years but has yet to be given the honor of the gold jacket and his place in the Hall.

Also among the finalists are former Lee High School star LeRoy Butler, four-time All-Pro with the Green Bay Packers, and wide receiver Torry Holt, who played the 2009 season with the Jaguars.

The 7-hour, 26-minute @ProFootballHOF selection meeting for 2022 has ended. Really interesting meeting, conducted by Zoom. We'll know the final results when you do, on Thursday, Feb. 10. — Peter King (@peter_king) January 18, 2022

This is the second consecutive year the meeting took place virtually. Last year during the pandemic, a video conference was held as well.

LT @TonyBoselli has been selected as a Finalist for the HOF Class of 2022.#PFHOF22 | @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/9vblH303tF — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 30, 2021

Boselli’s candidacy has been an ongoing tradition. The first-ever draft pick of the Jaguars was a five-time Pro Bowl pick, but his career was cut short because of a shoulder injury. He played in 91 regular-season games and eight postseason games. Former News4Jax sports director Sam Kouvaris is the Jacksonville representative on the committee and has the task of presenting Boselli to the membership.

Unlike past years when the Hall of Fame selections were announced the Saturday before the Super Bowl, following the selectors’ meeting, the names of the Class of 2022 will be announced the Thursday before the Super Bowl, Feb. 10.