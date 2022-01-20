‘Leading by example’ helps EWU’s La’Quanza Glover sign NIL deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Edward Waters University women’s basketball player La’Quanza Glover is a rising star on and off the basketball court.

The Ribault graduate is now one of top players for the Tigers, but it is who she is off the court that caught the attention of local business owner Jesus Garay. His company, Global Freight & Commerce, signed Glover to a historic name, image and likeness deal.

College athletes became eligible to sign endorsements or promote products on July 1, 2021.

“I’m just doing what I’m supposed to do,” said Glover, a forward and grad student with the Tigers. “Very big on character and that means leading by example.”

It is those leadership qualities that convinced the Jacksonville-based company to sign Glover to a name, image and likeness deal late last year. The deal was the first for a student-athlete from a Historically Black College and University in the state, as well as the first for any athlete in the SIAC.

“It is kind of natural,” she said. “It is just how I was raised by both of my parents. My dad always told me to always be a leader and never be a follower and I just kind of took that and applied it in my life. And here I am today as a captain.”

Glover received $1,000 from the deal with Global Freight & Commerce. As part of the contract, Glover will help the company as a recruiter and spokesperson.

“AD [Paul] Bryant had gave me a phone call and he just told me that he had a deal for me,” Glover said. “And at first, I didn’t know what he was talking about until he went in depth with it. So I was excited because I’m the first female [a EWU] to do that.”

Glover played on Ribault’s back-to-back state champion teams in 2016-17. The 2016 Trojans team won the DICK’s Sporting Goods national championship tournament.

“This is an historic accomplishment for La’Quanza and for Edward Waters University,” Bryant said in a release. “La’Quanza has already had such a storied career on the basketball floor and is a fantastic ambassador for EWU and EWU Athletics. This opportunity only adds to her legacy at EWU and I could not be happier for her.”