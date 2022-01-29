Reports: Tom Brady to retire after 22 seasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to fans after the team defeated the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

NFL legend Tom Brady is ending his illustrious career after 22 seasons, according to reports from ESPN and other sports news outlets.

Brady, who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win last season, played his last game Jan. 23 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, losing 30-27 to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady has yet to officially announce the retirement, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting multiple sources have told him and Jeff Darlington, also with ESPN, that the announcement is coming.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Brady has thrown for over 84,000 yards in his career and 624 touchdowns. He’s a three-time league MVP.

Brady, 44, began his professional football career with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls. He won his seventh with the Buccaneers. He played in the Super Bowl 10 times.