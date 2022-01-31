Former Bolles QB Mac Jones will play in Pro Bowl in rookie season

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones yells while running onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Following several opt-outs by AFC quarterbacks, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who starred at The Bolles School and then Alabama, has been named to the AFC Pro Bowl squad.

When the Pro Bowl rosters were originally released, the AFC quarterbacks were Justin herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, who was voted as the starter, with Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens as the backups. Mahomes lost in the AFC championship game Sunday. Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow was also an alternate, but he will be playing in the Super Bowl, which takes him out of the Pro Bowl. Last week, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills announced that he would not play in the Pro Bowl as an alternate, instead opting to rest his body after the season.

Jones completed over 67 percent of his passes as a rookie, among the best mark for a first-year quarterback in NFL history. He threw 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as the Patriots earned a trip to the playoffs.

Jones. the 15th overall pick in the draft, was named to the All-Rookie team by the Pro Football Writers of America after quarterbacking the Patriots to a 1-7 record.

The game is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas at 3 p.m. eastern time on Sunday.