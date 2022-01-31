Jaguars to interview former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia: report

(Jack Dempsey, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars’ seemingly never-ending search for a new head coach is expanding on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are set to interview former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday for the job.

Bisaccia took over earlier this season for the Raiders following the resignation of Jon Gruen, who became embroiled in scandal.

Bisaccia, 61, was in the running to be the permanent head coach in Las Vegas, but the franchise reportedly hired New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels over the weekend.

Bisaccia, a long-time NFL special teams coach who is well-respected, is the latest candidate for the Jagaurs’ head coaching job.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, former Denver Broncos head coach Vi Fangio along with a handful of other candidates are also in the mix.

Other candidates targeted by the Jaguars were hired by other teams, including former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who were hired by the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, respectively.

The franchise has been trying to find a replacement since the firing of Urban Meyer in December following a series of blunders and a 2-11 record.