How’d we get here? Timeline of Jaguars’ lengthy coaching search

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Over the past 100 years, around 110 men and a handful of women have owned controlling portions of NFL teams. Of that select group, all but two have been white. . (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars coaching search drags on, with no end in sight.

Jacksonville has seen two of its top candidates hired by other teams. Its rumored interest in Byron Leftwich has reached a standstill, with reports suggesting that current general manager Trent Baalke is an impediment in bringing him in as head coach.

So, what’s the latest?

The Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. begins practice on Tuesday. Sure, six other NFL teams have yet to hire head coaches, but the Jaguars had a head start on all of those but the Raiders. Ideally, a new staff would already be in place for the Senior Bowl to be there and scouting.

Nathaniel Hackett was hired by the Broncos on Thursday. Matt Eberflus was hired by the Bears that day, too.

How did we get here and what happens next?

Here’s a look at Jacksonville’s coaching timeline.

Dec. 16: Urban Meyer fired after a series of missteps and a 2-11 record. Darrell Bevell named interim head coach for the final four games of the season.

Ad

Dec. 21: Jaguars allowed to begin virtual interviews with candidates who are currently coaching for other NFL teams.

Dec. 30: Interviews galore.

• Jaguars conduct an interview with Doug Pederson.

• Jaguars conduct a virtual interview with Byron Leftwich.

• Jaguars conduct a virtual interview with Matt Eberflus.

• Jaguars conduct a virtual interview with Nathaniel Hackett.

Jan. 3: Jaguars conduct a virtual interview with Todd Bowles.

Jan. 3: Jaguars conduct an interview with Jim Caldwell.

Ad

Jan. 13: Jaguars conduct interview with Bill O’Brien.

Jan. 20: Jaguars conduct face-to-face interview with Eberflus.

Jan. 24: Jaguars conduct interview with Vic Fangio.

Jan 25: Jaguars conduct face to face interview with Leftwich.

Jan. 25: Local Jaguars fan Eric Dillard, who has broken numerous Jaguars-related news over the year, tweets that Leftwich will be the next head coach.

Jan. 26: Jaguars fans excitement grows with the social media buzz about the potential hiring of Leftwich.

Ad

Jan. 27: Jacksonville head coaching candidates Matt Eberflus is hired by the Bears and Nathaniel Hackett is hired by the Broncos.

Jan. 27: Reports that Leftwich wants Arizona director of pro personnel Adrian Wilson for GM.