Suns roll to 11th straight victory, beat Nets 121-111

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) passes around Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX – Devin Booker scored 35 points, Mikal Bridges added a season-high 27 and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 11 games by beating the Brooklyn Nets 121-111 on Tuesday night.

The Suns (41-9) continued their best start to a season in franchise history and have two double-digit winning streaks this season. They won 18 games in a row from Oct. 30 to Dec. 2.

Bridges scored a season high for a second straight game. The lanky 6-foot-6 forward had 26 points against the Spurs on Sunday and was arguably even better against the Nets, shooting 10 of 14 from the field and adding eight rebounds and four assists.

The Suns took a 91-82 lead into the fourth quarter and never trailed. Chris Paul finished with 20 points and 14 assists. Cam Johnson had 16 points off the bench.

Brooklyn has lost five straight. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 26 points while James Harden had 22. Blake Griffin scored 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting off the bench.

Irving was playing just his ninth game of the season and all of them have been on the road. The star guard remains one of the few unvaccinated players in the NBA and due to COVID-19 mandates in New York City concerning public arenas, he's not permitted to play in home games.

The Suns jumped out to a 39-29 lead by the end of the first quarter after shooting 71.4% from the field. Booker scored 14 points after making his first six shots from the field.

Paul made a driving layup as the second quarter buzzer sounded to give the Suns a 65-58 halftime advantage. Paul had nine points and 10 assists in the first half. Harden led the Nets with 15 points before the break.

Nets: Irving averaged 24.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over his first eight games this season. ... Among those who missed the game: F Kevin Durant (left knee MCL sprain), F LaMarcus Aldridge (left ankle sprain) and F Joe Harris (left ankle surgery). ... Brooklyn coach Steve Nash won both of his MVPs as a player with the Suns.

Suns: Ayton returned after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. Crowder was back after missing four games. ... Guards Landry Shamet (right ankle sprain) and Cameron Payne (right wrist sprain) were out. ... Hosted a sellout crowd at Footprint Center for a 12th straight game.

Nets: Travel to face the Kings on Wednesday.

Suns: Travel to face the Hawks on Thursday.

