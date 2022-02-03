Four area competitive cheerleading teams bring home state championships

Four area high school competitive cheerleading teams captured state championships, including repeat titles for three of them.

Bartram Trail, Bishop Snyder and West Nassau all brought home championships in Gainesville, with the Bears and Cardinals winning their third straight, and the Warriors winning their eighth consecutive crown and 11th overall.

West Nassau trails only Orlando Bishop Moore (12) for most state titles in Florida history.

Ponte Vedra won its first state cheer championship, winning the Class 1A medium division on Wednesday night. Snyder earned the small, non-tumbling title and West Nassau edged Baldwin in the medium, non-tumbling division in a clash between two of the state’s best. The Warriors edged Snyder, 88.5-87.6. That was a change from regionals when Baldwin beat West Nassau (81.8-81.4).

Baldwin had won three straight championships in the large, non-tumbling division. This year, the Indians were packaged with West Nassau in the medium division.

Six teams brought home championships a year ago

Competitive cheer state championship results

Class 2A

Small varsity: 4. Nease, 74.1.

Large varsity: 1. Bartram Trail, 83.7.

Small, non-tumbling: 4. Ridgeview, 82.3.

Medium, non-tumbling: 2. Oakleaf, 80.5.

Large, coed: 2. Clay, 84.7.

Class 1A

Small division: 3. Providence, 78.5.

Medium: 1. Ponte Vedra, 87.6.

Small, non-tumbling: 1. Bishop Snyder, 82.7; 4. Trinity Christian, 78.8.

Medium, non-tumbling: 1. West Nassau, 88.5; 2. Baldwin, 87.6; 6. Bishop Kenny, 74.9.

Large, non-tumbling: 4. University Christian, 66.8; 5. Ribault, 66.

Medium, coed: 3. Fleming Island, 71.2.

Area competitive cheerleading state champions

Year: School (division)

2022: Bartram Trail (LV); Bishop Snyder (SNT); Ponte Vedra (MV); West Nassau (MNT)

2021: Bartram Trail (LV); St. Augustine (SVC); Baldwin (LNT); West Nassau (MNT); Bishop Snyder (SNT); Providence (SV)

2020: Bartram Trail (LV); Bishop Snyder (SNT); West Nassau (MNT); Baldwin (LNT)

2019: Fleming Island (LVC); West Nassau (MNT); Baldwin (LNT)

2018: West Nassau (MNT); Creekside (MV); Clay (LVC); Bishop Snyder (LNT)

2017: Bartram Trail (LV); Middleburg (SVC); West Nassau (MNT); Baldwin (XLNT)

2016: Clay (SVC); West Nassau (SNT)

2015: Baker County (SV); Middleburg (SVC); West Nassau (SNT); Menendez (LNT); Bartram Trail (XLV)

2014: Fleming Island (SVC); Clay (LVC)

2013: Fleming Island (SVC); West Nassau (SNT); Providence (XLV)

2012: West Nassau (SNT)

2011: Baker County (SV), West Nassau (SNT)

2008: Bartram Trail (AGXL)

Division abbreviations

SV: Small Varsity; SVC: Small Varsity Coed; SNT: Small Non-Tumbling; MV: Medium Varsity; LV: Large Varsity; LVC: Large Varsity Coed; LNT: Large Non-Tumbling; AGXL: All-Girl Extra Large; NT: Non-Tumbling; XLV: Extra Large Varsity