Girls high school soccer playoffs: 13 area teams move on to 2nd round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first round of the girls high school soccer playoffs are in the books and 13 area teams are moving on, including a first-year program and two of the area’s three defending state champions.

Ponte Vedra, the third champion from last season, had its opener postponed until Wednesday due to weather. A glance at the first-round scores and the schedule for Friday night’s regional semifinals.

Regional quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

Region 1-7A

1. Bartram Trail 1, 8. Winter Park 0

5. Creekside 3, 4. Orlando Boone 0

Region 1-6A

8. Tallahassee Lincoln (12-5-2) at 1. Ponte Vedra (15-3-2), ppd.

5. Fleming Island 4, 4. East Ridge 1

6. Fletcher 3, 3. Navarre 0

Region 1-5A

1. Gulf Breeze 9, 8. Menendez 0

5. Arnold 2, 4. Ridgeview 0

3. Stanton 8, 6. Milton 0

Region 1-4A

1. Tocoi Creek 8, 8. Yulee 3

2. West Florida 9 7. Fernandina Beach 1

3. Bishop Kenny 2, 6. Santa Fe 0

Region 1-3A

5. Wolfson 2, 4. North Bay Haven 1, OT

7. Episcopal 1, 2. Bolles 0

6. Providence 2, Tallahassee Maclay 1, OT

Region 1-2A

1. St. Johns Country Day 8, 8. Saint Francis 0

5. St. Joseph 3, 4. Rocky Bayou Christian 1

2. Christ’s Church 8, 7. University Christian 0

Regional semifinals

Friday’s games, all at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-7A

5. Creekside (15-3-1) at 1. Bartram Trail (18-0)

Region 1-6A

5. Fleming Island (14-3-1) vs. 8. Tallahassee Lincoln (12-5-2) or 1. Ponte Vedra (15-3-2)

6. Fletcher (14-5-2) at 2. Gainesville Buchholz (15-3-2)

Region 1-5A

3. Stanton (10-5-1) at 2. Lynn Haven Mosley (15-3)

Region 1-4A

5. South Walton (9-5) at 1. Tocoi Creek (8-5-3)

3. Bishop Kenny (10-6-1) at 2. West Florida (10-5-3), 8 p.m.

Region 1-3A

5. Wolfson (11-6-4) at 1. Gainesville P.K. Yonge (13-1-2)

7. Episcopal (9-5-2) at 6. Providence (10-3-2), 6 p.m.

Region 1-2A

5. St. Joseph (9-8) at 1. St. Johns Country Day (15-3-1), 6 p.m.

3. Mayo Lafayette (14-7-1) at 2. Christ’s Church (13-3-1)