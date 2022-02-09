Girls high school soccer playoffs: 13 area teams move on to 2nd round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first round of the girls high school soccer playoffs are in the books and 13 area teams are moving on, including a first-year program and two of the area’s three defending state champions.
Ponte Vedra, the third champion from last season, had its opener postponed until Wednesday due to weather. A glance at the first-round scores and the schedule for Friday night’s regional semifinals.
Regional quarterfinals
Tuesday’s results
Region 1-7A
1. Bartram Trail 1, 8. Winter Park 0
5. Creekside 3, 4. Orlando Boone 0
Region 1-6A
8. Tallahassee Lincoln (12-5-2) at 1. Ponte Vedra (15-3-2), ppd.
5. Fleming Island 4, 4. East Ridge 1
6. Fletcher 3, 3. Navarre 0
Region 1-5A
1. Gulf Breeze 9, 8. Menendez 0
5. Arnold 2, 4. Ridgeview 0
3. Stanton 8, 6. Milton 0
Region 1-4A
1. Tocoi Creek 8, 8. Yulee 3
2. West Florida 9 7. Fernandina Beach 1
3. Bishop Kenny 2, 6. Santa Fe 0
Region 1-3A
5. Wolfson 2, 4. North Bay Haven 1, OT
7. Episcopal 1, 2. Bolles 0
6. Providence 2, Tallahassee Maclay 1, OT
Region 1-2A
1. St. Johns Country Day 8, 8. Saint Francis 0
5. St. Joseph 3, 4. Rocky Bayou Christian 1
2. Christ’s Church 8, 7. University Christian 0
Regional semifinals
Friday’s games, all at 7 p.m. unless indicated
Region 1-7A
5. Creekside (15-3-1) at 1. Bartram Trail (18-0)
Region 1-6A
5. Fleming Island (14-3-1) vs. 8. Tallahassee Lincoln (12-5-2) or 1. Ponte Vedra (15-3-2)
6. Fletcher (14-5-2) at 2. Gainesville Buchholz (15-3-2)
Region 1-5A
3. Stanton (10-5-1) at 2. Lynn Haven Mosley (15-3)
Region 1-4A
5. South Walton (9-5) at 1. Tocoi Creek (8-5-3)
3. Bishop Kenny (10-6-1) at 2. West Florida (10-5-3), 8 p.m.
Region 1-3A
5. Wolfson (11-6-4) at 1. Gainesville P.K. Yonge (13-1-2)
7. Episcopal (9-5-2) at 6. Providence (10-3-2), 6 p.m.
Region 1-2A
5. St. Joseph (9-8) at 1. St. Johns Country Day (15-3-1), 6 p.m.
3. Mayo Lafayette (14-7-1) at 2. Christ’s Church (13-3-1)