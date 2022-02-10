Gators Breakdown: The Gator Collective’s role in NIL

The Gator Collective is leading the NIL charge for Florida student-athletes

Name, Image, and Likeness is here to stay in college football. Coach Billy Napier says the Gators will be very competitive in NIL and The Gator Collective is leading the way.

David Waters is joined by The Gator Collective CEO, Eddie Rojas to break down The Gator Collective’s role in NIL. Also, Dave gives a preview of the most recent Twitter Spaces event featuring Trey Dean, Justin Shorter, and Keon Zipperer.

Gators Breakdown receives a commission on donations made by our listeners to The Gator Collective. Graham Media Group and its television stations are not affiliated with or a sponsor of The Gator Collective.

