Bravo Boselli! Praise pours in for Jaguars’ 1st Hall of Famer

The 2022 NFL Football Hall of Fame class is seen during the NFL Honors show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The class is: Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young, Cliff Branch, Art McNally and Dick Vermeil. Filling in for Sam Mills is Melanie Mills and filling in for Tony Boselli is Elain Anderson. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After six seasons as a finalist, Tony Boselli, the first pick in Jaguars history, was elected to the Hall of Fame -- finally!

Boselli goes in to the Hall of Fame with another area representative, Lee High School and Florida State star LeRoy Butler, who played for the Green Bay Packers.

But while the Packers have plenty of players in Canton, Boselli becomes the first Jaguars player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Jags were the last team to have a player elected, and the praise for Boselli as that representative came pouring in after the news broke Thursday night.

RELATED: ‘Gold looks good on you’: Tony Boselli is Jaguars’ 1st Hall of Fame selection

Ad

“Tony’s well-deserved selection for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is long overdue and one of the greatest moments in the history of our franchise,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said. “Tony embraced being a Jaguar from the moment he was drafted and from there fought for Jacksonville as one of the greatest offensive linemen to ever play the game.

“Tony has also represented the Jaguars with class since the day he arrived. Beyond his exceptional on-field performance, since retirement he has been an integral member of the Jaguars family while calling Jacksonville home for more than 25 years. No one understands, defends, supports or loves the Jaguars and Duval like Tony Boselli. I think I speak for everyone when I say congratulations, Tony. Gold looks good on you.”

Current Jags QB Trevor Lawrence kept his sentiments simple and direct:

First Jag in the HOF - Congrats! So awesome @TonyBoselli https://t.co/uptDJMR42J — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) February 11, 2022

Here’s some praise from other former Jags:

So happy for Tony Boselli being inducted into the @ProFootballHOF he will represent the @Jaguars in Bronze forever #MuchRespect 🙌🏾 — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) February 11, 2022

Congrats to @TonyBoselli for getting into the Hall of fame!!! I know you will represent the jaguars and Duval county well!!! — Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) February 11, 2022

So pumped for @TonyBoselli getting into the HOF! Well deserved and long overdue. Now it’s time for Freddy and Jimmy. #Jaguars — Josh Scobee (@JoshScobee10) February 11, 2022

And Willie McGinest talked about going up against Boselli at USC on the NFL Network:

Ad

“My career probably wouldn’t have been what it was if I didn’t get what I got at USC going up against this man at practice.”@WillieMcGinest on his fellow friend Tony Boselli getting into the @ProFootballHOF Class of 2022. pic.twitter.com/qntkWfRbVo — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 11, 2022

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry also shared his respect: