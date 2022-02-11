52º
Bravo Boselli! Praise pours in for Jaguars’ 1st Hall of Famer

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Justin Barney, Sports editor

The 2022 NFL Football Hall of Fame class is seen during the NFL Honors show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The class is: Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young, Cliff Branch, Art McNally and Dick Vermeil. Filling in for Sam Mills is Melanie Mills and filling in for Tony Boselli is Elain Anderson. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After six seasons as a finalist, Tony Boselli, the first pick in Jaguars history, was elected to the Hall of Fame -- finally!

Boselli goes in to the Hall of Fame with another area representative, Lee High School and Florida State star LeRoy Butler, who played for the Green Bay Packers.

But while the Packers have plenty of players in Canton, Boselli becomes the first Jaguars player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Jags were the last team to have a player elected, and the praise for Boselli as that representative came pouring in after the news broke Thursday night.

“Tony’s well-deserved selection for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is long overdue and one of the greatest moments in the history of our franchise,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said. “Tony embraced being a Jaguar from the moment he was drafted and from there fought for Jacksonville as one of the greatest offensive linemen to ever play the game.

“Tony has also represented the Jaguars with class since the day he arrived. Beyond his exceptional on-field performance, since retirement he has been an integral member of the Jaguars family while calling Jacksonville home for more than 25 years. No one understands, defends, supports or loves the Jaguars and Duval like Tony Boselli. I think I speak for everyone when I say congratulations, Tony. Gold looks good on you.”

Current Jags QB Trevor Lawrence kept his sentiments simple and direct:

Here’s some praise from other former Jags:

And Willie McGinest talked about going up against Boselli at USC on the NFL Network:

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry also shared his respect:

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

