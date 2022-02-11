Hometown Hall of Famer: Jacksonville, NFL cheer LeRoy Butler’s selection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Longtime Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler, a star at both Lee High School and Florida State, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night.
Butler was joined by former Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli in making it the most successful induction night ever for the area.
Butler, who’s credited with creating one of the most famous touchdown celebrations in the NFL — the Lambeau Leap, is the fourth former city star to earn enshrinement, and the city was quick to celebrate its native son.
From Jacksonville to the Hall of Fame! Congratulations @leap36 https://t.co/p7Mv6H8hL5— City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) February 11, 2022
FSU also shared its congratulations:
Welcome to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, @leap36 #NoleFamily | #NFLNoles pic.twitter.com/Piq6odFC62— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 11, 2022
As did Butler’s longtime NFL team:
The wait is over for LeRoy Butler.@leap36 is headed to the @ProFootballHOF!#GoPackGo | #PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/tCyjzRW9XR— Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 11, 2022
The Jaguars also threw some love Butler’s way:
Reppin’ #DUUUVAL in the Hall!⁰⁰@leap36 🤝 @TonyBoselli⁰⁰(via @Siottis22)pic.twitter.com/BKx3UzDlYD— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 11, 2022
Here’s what some current and former Packers had to say:
Congrats to my former teammates, @TonyBoselli and @leap36 . I’ve been blessed to play with so many great players who’ve shown me what excellence between the lines looks like.. I’m ecstatic to see both guys finally get the recognition that they’ve deserved. @Jaguars @packers ❤️🏈 https://t.co/sGcZtA4vWV— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) February 11, 2022
Congrats!!!!! @leap36— Kenny Clark (@KCBoutThatLife) February 11, 2022
Congrats @leap36!!! Hall of Fame!!!#GoPackGo #NFLHonors— Tom Crabtree (@itsCrab) February 11, 2022
