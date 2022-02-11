Hometown Hall of Famer: Jacksonville, NFL cheer LeRoy Butler’s selection

(Mark J. Terrill, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The 2022 NFL Football Hall of Fame class is seen during the NFL Honors show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The class is: Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young, Cliff Branch, Art McNally and Dick Vermeil. Filling in for Sam Mills is Melanie Mills and filling in for Tony Boselli is Elain Anderson. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Longtime Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler, a star at both Lee High School and Florida State, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

Butler was joined by former Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli in making it the most successful induction night ever for the area.

Butler, who’s credited with creating one of the most famous touchdown celebrations in the NFL — the Lambeau Leap, is the fourth former city star to earn enshrinement, and the city was quick to celebrate its native son.

From Jacksonville to the Hall of Fame! Congratulations @leap36 https://t.co/p7Mv6H8hL5 — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) February 11, 2022

FSU also shared its congratulations:

As did Butler’s longtime NFL team:

The Jaguars also threw some love Butler’s way:

Ad

Here’s what some current and former Packers had to say: