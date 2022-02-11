68º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Hometown Hall of Famer: Jacksonville, NFL cheer LeRoy Butler’s selection

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: NFL, High School
The 2022 NFL Football Hall of Fame class is seen during the NFL Honors show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The class is: Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young, Cliff Branch, Art McNally and Dick Vermeil. Filling in for Sam Mills is Melanie Mills and filling in for Tony Boselli is Elain Anderson. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.Longtime Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler, a star at both Lee High School and Florida State, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

Butler was joined by former Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli in making it the most successful induction night ever for the area.

Butler, who’s credited with creating one of the most famous touchdown celebrations in the NFL — the Lambeau Leap, is the fourth former city star to earn enshrinement, and the city was quick to celebrate its native son.

FSU also shared its congratulations:

As did Butler’s longtime NFL team:

The Jaguars also threw some love Butler’s way:

Here’s what some current and former Packers had to say:

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

email

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

email

facebook

twitter