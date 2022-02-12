Girls high school soccer playoffs: Creekside stuns Bartram Trail; 5 other teams move on

The girls high school soccer playoffs are moving in to the third round.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two rounds in and only seven area girls soccer teams remain in the high school state playoffs.

The upset of the night belonged to Creekside, which used three first-half goals to stun two-time defending state champion Bartram Trail, 3-2 in the Region 1-7A semifinal. The Bears (18-1) had surrendered just three goals all season before the Knights (16-3-1) pushed three across in the opening half to open a 3-1 lead. The loss ended a 32-game winning streak by Bartram and denied it an attempt at a threepeat.

While six teams advanced with second-round wins Friday night, defending state champion Ponte Vedra and Fleming Island had their game moved to Saturday at 2 p.m. The winner of that game advances to face Fletcher, a 4-0 winner over Gainesville Buchholz in the Region 1-6A final, ensuring a local team will reach the state semifinals in Class 6A.

In Class 2A, Christ’s Church and dynasty St. Johns Country Day both won, ensuring a local team will reach the state semifinals in that class.

Regional semifinals

Friday’s results

Region 1-7A

(5) Creekside 3, (1) Bartram Trail 2

Region 1-6A

(5) Fleming Island (14-3-1) at (1) Ponte Vedra (16-3-2), ppd to Saturday, 2 p.m.

(6) Fletcher 4, (2) Gainesville Buchholz 0

Region 1-5A

(3) Stanton 1, (2) Lynn Haven Mosley 0

Region 1-4A

(5) South Walton 6, (1) Tocoi Creek 0

(2) West Florida 7, (3) Bishop Kenny 0

Region 1-3A

(1) Gainesville P.K. Yonge 2, (5) Wolfson 1 (2 OT)

(6) Providence 3, (7) Episcopal 1

Region 1-2A

(1) St. Johns Country Day 8, (5) St. Joseph 0

(2) Christ’s Church 11, (3) Mayo Lafayette 3

Regional finals

Tuesday, Feb. 15, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-7A

(5) Creekside (16-3-1) at (3) Lake Brantley (14-2-1)

Region 1-6A

(6) Fletcher (15-5-2) vs. TBA

Region 1-5A

(3) Stanton (11-5-1) at (1) Gulf Breeze (14-5)

Region 1-3A

(6) Providence (11-3-2) at (1) Gainesville P.K. Yonge (14-1-2)

Region 1-2A

(2) Christ’s Church (14-3-1) at (1) St. Johns Country Day (16-3-1), 6 p.m.