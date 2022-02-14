Girls high school soccer regional finals: Seven area teams eye state final four

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday night is the third round of the girls soccer playoffs and seven area teams are still going strong.

With all-local matchups in Region 1-6A and 1-2A, the area is guaranteed state semifinalists in those classes. All games are 7 p.m. A glance at the third-round games.

Regional finals

Region 1-7A

(5) Creekside (16-3-1) at (3) Lake Brantley (14-2-1)

Road here: Creekside d. Boone, 3-0; d. Bartram Trail, 3-2; Lake Brantley d. Lake Mary, 1-0; d. Hagerty, 2-0.

Winner gets: The state semifinalist matchups will be determined by MaxPreps rankings points and be held on Friday.

Glance: The Knights have already pulled off two road wins, including a stunning win over rival Bartram Trail last week to end a 32-game winning streak of the Bears. That cements just how good this Creekside team is. Bartram, ranked No. 1 in the country by MaxPreps, had surrendered three goals all season and the Knights put three across in the first half. Jianna Ramirez (12 goals), Avery Robinson (11 goals, 6 assists) and Olivia Surrency (13 assists, 11 goals) are the offensive headliners. Creekside last went past the third round of the playoffs in 2020 when it reached the state semifinals.

Region 1-6A

(6) Fletcher (15-5-2) at (5) Fleming Island (15-3-1)

Road here: Fletcher d. Navarre, 3-0; d. Gainesville Buchholz, 4-0; Fleming d. East Ridge, 4-1; d. Ponte Vedra, 2-1.

Winner gets: The state semifinalist matchups will be determined by MaxPreps rankings points and be held on Friday.

Glance: The Golden Eagles are flying high after bouncing defending state champion Ponte Vedra in the second round. This is the second meeting of the season between the teams, with a Dec. 14, 2-all tie the first one. Kaitlyn Scherer is the key to everything for the Golden Eagles. She’s got 26 assists and 13 goals. Madi Males (12 goals, 5 assists) and Lily Graham (10 goals) follow for Fleming. The Senators have been airtight in the playoffs, with back-to-back shutouts posted by goalkeeper Taylor Sweat. Sarah Christiansen (24 goals), Josey Rossignol (13 goals, 8 assists) and Angelina Madera (14 assists, 12 goals) are all in double goal-scoring figures for Fletcher.

Region 1-5A

(3) Stanton (11-5-1) at (1) Gulf Breeze (14-3-1)

Road here: Stanton d. Milton, 8-0; d. Mosley, 1-0; Gulf Breeze d. Menendez, 9-0; d. Arnold, 4-0.

Winner gets: The state semifinalist matchups will be determined by MaxPreps rankings points and be held on Friday.

Glance: Tough matchup for the Blue Devils on the road against a two-time state champ in Gulf Breeze, but a game that should be very evenly matched. Courtney Brown (20 goals, 7 assists) and Emma Griner (12 goals, 9 assists) power the Stanton offense. The Blue Devils will have a challenge to slow down a top-heavy Gulf Breeze attack. Delaney Williams has a team-best 18 goals, with three other players in double figures in finding the net. These teams last met in the 2018 regional finals, with Gulf Breeze winning 3-0. Stanton reached the state title game in 2017.

Region 1-3A

(6) Providence (11-3-2) at (1) Gainesville P.K. Yonge (14-1-2)

Road here: Providence d. Maclay, 2-1 (4-3 in shootout); d. Episcopal, 3-1; P.K. Yonge d. Florida State University School, 4-1; d. Wolfson, 2-1.

Winner gets: The state semifinalist matchups will be determined by MaxPreps rankings points and be held on Friday.

Glance: The Stallions have been in the third round of the playoffs just once (2005) and never past it. The Blue Wave have smothered opponents this season, with an 87-goal differential (95-8).

Region 1-2A

(2) Christ’s Church (15-3-1) at (1) St. Johns Country Day (16-3-1), 6 p.m.

Road here: Christ’s Church d. University Christian, 8-0; d. Lafayette, 11-3; St. Johns d. Saint Francis, 8-0; d. St. Joseph, 8-0.

Winner gets: The state semifinalist matchups will be determined by MaxPreps rankings points and be held on Friday.

Glance: The Eagles are in the midst of the best season in program history. They’d never been past the first round until this year. Landry Kelley had 36 goals in the regular season for Christ’s Church and had a hat trick in its second-round blowout of Lafayette. The Eagles will need the performance of the season to slow down the Spartans’ freight train. St. Johns has won 10 consecutive state championships and last lost a regional final in 2011, a 2-1 decision to Trinity Prep. Lauryn Mateo has scored 11 goals for the Spartans, followed by Sophia Pontieri (8 goals). They’ve allowed just nine goals this season.