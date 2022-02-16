Girls high school basketball playoffs: 6 area teams advance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s on to the third round for six area girls high school basketball teams.

Top-seeds Orange Park (1-5A) and Bishop Kenny (1-4A) thundered in to the third round with double-digit wins over their opponents, while St. Augustine and Nease set up a blockbuster third meeting of the season with big-time playoff wins on the road.

Providence (1-3A) and University Christian (1-2A) moved on, too, giving the area representatives in five classifications.

In Region 1-6A, Nease won its second straight game with a 52-48 victory over second-seeded Navarre. St. Augustine edged Fort Walton Beach 43-37 to earn a trilogy game against the Panthers in Friday’s regional final. The Yellow Jackets (23-1) have beaten Nease twice.

OP topped Tallahassee Rickards, 69-59, and the Crusaders pummeled South Walton, 70-33 to romp into regional finals at home Friday.

Providence knocked off Episcopal 40-30 in an all-local second-round game to advance to a clash at top-seeded Florida High.

In Region 1-2A, St. Johns Country Day saw its quest for a deep playoff push denied in a 53-45 loss to top-seeded Florida A&M. UC crushed Quincy Munroe, 58-18, to get a shot at the Rattlers.

Oakleaf came up short in Region 1-7A in a 44-36 loss to Orlando Colonial, and Rutherford denied Jackson in 1-4A with a 62-51 win.

Regional semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Region 1-7A

(1) Colonial 44, (4) Oakleaf 36

Region 1-6A

(5) St. Augustine 43, (1) Fort Walton Beach 37

(6) Nease 52, (2) Navarre 48

ELITE 8 HERE WE COME!!!! So proud of how we battled tonight. Fought until the very end when it mattered most. Onto the next round💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/XdlOuphN1h — Sydney Gomes (@Sydneygomes42) February 16, 2022

Region 1-5A

(1) Orange Park 69, (5) Tallahassee Rickards 59

Final: @OrangePark_GBB 69, Rickards 59. The bucket and-1 that essentially iced the game by Eris Lester.



A top notch game by both programs but OP advances. pic.twitter.com/gA9NUUvvcc — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) February 16, 2022

Region 1-4A

(1) Bishop Kenny 70, (5) South Walton 33

(2) Rutherford 62, (6) Jackson 51

Region 1-3A

(3) Providence 40, (7) Episcopal 30

Region 1-2A

(1) Florida A&M 53, (5) St. Johns Country Day 45

(2) University Christian 58, (3) Quincy Munroe 18

Regional finals

Friday’s games, all at 7 p.m.

Region 1-6A

(6) Nease (24-4) at (5) St. Augustine (23-1)

Region 1-5A

(2) Pensacola Pine Forest (16-7) at (1) Orange Park (24-5)

Region 1-4A

(2) Rutherford (24-3) at (1) Bishop Kenny (24-4)

Region 1-3A

(3) Providence (20-5) at (1) Florida State University High (19-3)

Region 1-2A

(2) University Christian (17-11) at (1) Florida A&M (15-3)