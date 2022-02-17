Boys high school soccer: Perfect night for area teams as 5 advance to state semis

The high school boys soccer playoffs are now into the state semifinal round.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a good night for high school boys soccer teams from the area.

Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Mandarin, Ponte Vedra and St. Joseph all won their regional final matches and punched tickets for the state semifinals on Saturday night.

The Mustangs rolled over Creekside 4-2 in the headlining Region 1-7A final, scoring two goals after the break to pull away from the Knights. Mandarin used goals from Adis Mesic, Antonio Mancinotti and a pair from Pedro Alarcon to advance. It’s the first time since 2016 that the Mustangs have gone to the state semifinals. They’ll visit Tampa Plant on Saturday.

FINAL: @MandarinSoccer 4, @CHSSoccerBoys 2. Mustangs off to the final four for the first time since 2016. #jaxsoccer — Clayton Freeman (@CFreemanJAX) February 17, 2022

Ponte Vedra stayed unbeaten with a pair of second-half goals from Andres Villasana to beat East Ridge 2-0 in Region 1-6A. The Sharks improved to 16-0-3 and travel to face Doral Academy on Saturday.

FINAL: Ponte Vedra 2, East Ridge 1@PVSHARKSsports returns to the Final Four for the first time since 2019 with a second-half comeback. Andres Villasana nets both the Sharks' goals. — Chris Boyle (@ChrisBoyleDBNJ) February 17, 2022

In Region 1-4A, Bishop Kenny won its second straight playoff game in penalty kicks in beating top-seeded South Walton. The game went into PKs scoreless. The Crusaders travel to visit Orlando Bishop Moore on Saturday.

Bolles used goals in the second half from Sean Breuer and Jack Leake and another smothering defensive effort to blank Pensacola Catholic 2-0 in Region 1-3A.

In Region 1-2A, St. Joseph used goals from Ryan Hunt and Charles Hodon to beat Port St. Joe 2-0 and reach the Class 2A state semifinals for the first time. The Flashes travel to face unbeaten Pine on Saturday.

Final: St. Joseph 2, Port St. Joe 0



The Flashes are Final Four bound! — Stephen Perez (@SPerezReports) February 17, 2022

Regional finals

Wednesday’s results

Region 1-7A

(5) Mandarin 4, (6) Creekside 2

Region 1-6A

(3) Ponte Vedra 2, (4) East Ridge 1

Region 1-4A

(6) Bishop Kenny 0, (1) South Walton 0, (BK advances in PKs)

Region 1-3A

(1) Bolles 2, (2) Pensacola Catholic 0

Region 1-2A

(5) St. Joseph 2, (6) Port St. Joe 0

State semifinals

Saturday’s schedule, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated

Class 7A

Mandarin (17-3) at Tampa Plant (21-3-1)

Class 6A

Ponte Vedra (16-0-3) at Doral Academy (14-2-3)

Class 3A

Bolles (15-2) at Everglades/LaSalle winner

Class 2A

St. Joseph (11-5-2) at Pine (15-0), 3:30 p.m.