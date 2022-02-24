Bishop Kenny girls hoops team comes up short in Class 4A state semifinals

The pursuit of a state championship will have to wait for another season for the Bishop Kenny girls basketball team.

Calvary Christian knocked off Bishop Kenny 49-37 in the Class 4A state semifinals on Thursday at the RP Funding Center.

The loss ended a 17-game winning streak for the Crusaders (25-5) and denied them a berth in the state championship game for the third time in four seasons.

Kenny had multiple chances in the second half to close the gap on the Eagles but came up short in each.

After Claire Coyle knocked down a free throw with five minutes, 19 seconds to play to get Kenny within 33-30, the Crusaders went into a funk. It missed its next four shots and turned it over three times. That lull allowed Calvary Christian to go up by nine. The Crusaders would get that deficit down to five but couldn’t get any closer.

The Eagles turned 20 Kenny turnovers into 19 points to change the theme of the game. Maddie Millar had 12 points and Sophia Rueppell followed with 11 for the Crusaders.

Kenny was the second area team to come up short in the state semifinals. University Christian lost to Faith Christian 37-33 in the Class 2A state semifinals.