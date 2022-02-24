Runaway Rumble: JU dominates UNF for season sweep, 71-39

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the first time since 1971, Jacksonville University completed an undefeated home season, and they did it with an impressive 71-39 win over cross-town rivals UNF to complete a sweep in the River City Rumble Wednesday night at a packed Swisher Gymnasium.

JU’s defense limited the Osprey’s to just 1-of-21 from three-point range in the game as the Dolphins built a 20 point first-half lead.

The Dolphins (19-8, 11-4 in ASUN play), won the first game of the rivalry on Jan. 15 on a three-pointer in the final seconds. This time, there was no drama at the end. Jacksonville’s 32 point win broke the record for the largest margin of victory in the series. Jacksonville has now won 21 of 39 games in the history of the series.

Kevion Nolan led the Dolphins with 17 points. Osayi Osifo added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Mike Marsh contributed 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench. JU shot 50 percent from the field for the game, including 7/12 from the three-point line. Meanwhile, the Osprey’s struggled to gain any rhythm on offense. The Ospreys (10-19, 6-9) didn’t make a field goal in the first five minutes of the game. By the time UNF’s Jordan Preaster hit a jumper in the lane, JU had a 14-4 lead.

Ad

The second half provided more of the same. UNF scored just 19 points after halftime as the Dolphins’ lead grew to as many as 36 points in the final two minutes.

The win gave JU a perfect home mark for the first time since Artis Gilmore patrolled the paint for the Dolphins and clinched a first-round bye in the ASUN tournament for JU. Gilmore was courtside for the game, providing commentary on the JU radio broadcast. Also courtside for the game was former JU head coach Hugh Durham, several former players and members the Jaguars.

Former @JAX_MBB stars @micahross, Toby Frazier and @IvinJGunder on hand for the River City Rumble tonight. Packed house. pic.twitter.com/nxgh2qLYly — Cole Pepper (@ColePepper) February 24, 2022